हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

IND vs SA 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: Play called off due to rain

Check highlights from Day 2 of 1st IND vs SA Test being played at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Monday (December 27). 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, December 27, 2021 - 17:39
Comments |
Covers are on at Centurion ahead of Day 2 of the first Test between India and South Africa. (Photo: BCCI)

Opener KL Rahul showed superb application to score a seventh test century with an unbeaten 122 and steer India to a commanding 272 for three at the close of play on day one of the first Test against South Africa on Sunday. Vice-captain Rahul, who averaged 7.50 in four innings with a top score of 16 in South Africa three years ago, reached his ton off 218 balls as he toyed with a blunt home bowling attack on a slow wicket.

He will resume on the second morning on Monday (December 27) with Ajinkya Rahane (40 not out), whose place in the side had been under scrutiny but played some wonderful shots to share an unbeaten fourth-wicket stand of 73.

27 December 2021, 17:26 PM

Play called off!

Bad news for the fans as the nonstop rain on Day 2 has forced the match officials to call off the play.

27 December 2021, 17:21 PM

Still raining!

Just like first session, the second session of the match is likely to get washed out as there's no respite from rain gods despite early lunch. 

 

27 December 2021, 14:58 PM

Bad news!

We were minutes away from inspection but it has started to rain again at Centurion. Brace for further delay!

 

27 December 2021, 14:00 PM

Inspection at 3pm IST

Umpires will inspect the ground conditions at 1130 (SA time) or 3pm IST. The scheduled lunch break has also been scheduled for the same time. Earliest start of play will be 340pm, so entire first session of Day 2 has been washed out.

27 December 2021, 13:32 PM

Rain has stopped

The morning rain has finally stopped but umpires haven't decided about time of inspection yet. The play on Day 2 has already been delayed by more than 30 mins.

27 December 2021, 13:22 PM

Rain returns on Day 2

Rain has returned on Monday (December 27) morning to Centurion. The start of day's play is delayed till the rain relents.

27 December 2021, 13:20 PM

Day 2 start to be delayed

The start to second day's play is expected to be delayed. Although it has stopped raining, ground staff are hard at work to dry the ground after overnight rain.

27 December 2021, 13:10 PM

Rain hovers over SuperSport Park

There has been plenty of overnight rain in Centurion and the sun hasn't shone through on Monday (December 27) as yet. You can read more about the weather in Centurion here.

27 December 2021, 13:09 PM

Hello and welcome to our coverage of Day 2 of the Boxing Day Test between India and South Africa in Centurion.

Must Watch

PT3M33S

Snow cover covered the mountains, the weather became pleasant for the tourists