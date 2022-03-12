IND vs WI, Women’s World Cup 2022 Highlights: India thrash WI by 155 runs

India's under-performing top-order will be keen to display way more intent to bring the team's campaign back on track when it squares off against a dangerous West Indies in the third league game of the ICC Women's World Cup here on Saturday.

Currently placed fifth after a demoralising 62-run loss to New Zealand, India would like to get back to winning ways as back-to-back defeat can cause loss in momentum, especially when they are playing one game after another on the bounce.

The likes of Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj, the young Yastika Bhatia and all-rounder Deepti Sharma were all criticised for not getting a move-on against New Zealand in India's chase of 261 and despite Harmanpreet Kaur's 62-ball-71, the team ended up being outplayed by 62 runs.

Now at fifth place in the points table, India need to get their wrongs right with matches against defending champions England and six-time winners Australia coming in the upcoming week. But it is easier said that done as West Indies have been the surprise giant killers of the tournament, defeating New Zealand and England by three and seven runs respectively in their first two matches.