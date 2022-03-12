IND vs WI, Women’s World Cup 2022 Highlights: India thrash WI by 155 runs

12 March 2022, 12:50 PM
India win by 155 runs
India produced an all-round show to beat West Indies by 155 runs.
First, Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur scored a century each to help India set 318-run target, and then Sneh Rana bagged three wickets, Meghna Singh pick 2 wickets, while Jhulan Goswami, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Pooja Vastrakar took a wicket each to bowl out West Indies for 162.
12 March 2022, 12:00 PM
WI 146/7 after 31 overs
West Indies failed to capitalise on a superb start as they are now struggling to find runs in their chase of 318-run. On the other hand, India are now just three wickets away from a victory.
12 March 2022, 11:46 AM
WI losing the plot
West Indies lose Stefanie Taylor (1) and well-set batter Hayley Matthews (43) in the span of 6 balls as India are now dominating the proceedings.
WI 114/4 after 19 overs
12 March 2022, 11:35 AM
OUT!
West Indies lose their second wicket as Meghna Singh removes Kycia Knight, who pulls the short ball flat into the lap of Smriti at fine leg. India are now back in the contest. Kycia Knight c Mandhana b Meghna Singh 5(15) [4s-1]
WI 109/2 after 16 overs
12 March 2022, 11:05 AM
OUT!
India finally find their first breakthrough as Meghna Singh removes Deandra Dottin, who scored a half-century before walking back to the pavilion. Dottin looks to go for the slogsweep and sends a thick top-edge straight down the thorat of short fine. Dottin c Meghna Singh b Sneh Rana 62(46) [4s-10 6s-1]
WI 105/1 after 13 overs
12 March 2022, 10:13 AM
WI 54/0 after 6 overs
West Indies are off to a flying start in their chase of 318. They are finding boundaries at regular intervals to keep India under pressure. On the other hand, India are still searching for their first breakthrough.
12 March 2022, 10:04 AM
India 317/8 after 50 overs
Superb centuries by Smriti Mandhana (123) and Harmanpreet Kaur (109) helped India set 318-run target for West Indies.
12 March 2022, 09:56 AM
OUT!
Harmanpreet departs and that's the end of the wonderful knock. Outside edge and wicket-keeper take it. Kaur c Campbelle b Aaliyah Alleyne 109(107) [4s-10 6s-2]
12 March 2022, 09:31 AM
CENTURY!
After Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur completes the century and she reached the three-digit mark in 100 balls. Fourth ODI ton for Kaur. Her second in WCs.
India 295/5 after 47 overs
12 March 2022, 09:17 AM
OUT!
Mandhana departs and it's the end of the superb innings by the opener. She pulled it hard and hit it well but finds the fielder at deep mid. Mandhana c Selman b Shamilia Connell 123(119) [4s-13 6s-2]
India 265/4 after 43 overs
12 March 2022, 08:50 AM
CENTURY!
Smriti Mandhana played superbly to complete her century with a boundary. Another ODI ton for the talented opener. Mandhana once again proved why she is called a big match player. Classy innings!
CENTURY for @mandhana_smriti - her th WODI ton!
What an outstanding knock this has been by the #TeamIndia opener!
Follow the match https://t.co/ZOIa3KL56d#CWC22 | #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/LntyZ7QLNV
— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) March 12, 2022
India 233/3 after 40 overs
12 March 2022, 08:46 AM
FIFTY!
Harmanpreet Kaur continues her red hot form as she completes her half-century with a boundary. 15th ODI fifty for her.
India 182/3 after 33 overs
12 March 2022, 07:56 AM
FIFTY!
Smriti Mandhana continues her rich form as she completes her half-century with a boundary. Second fifty of the tourney for her.
India 144/3 after 27 overs
12 March 2022, 07:30 AM
India 100/3 after 20 overs
Mandhana and Harmanpreet have kept India's scoreboard ticking despite losing three quick wickets. The Women in Blue will aim to build on this partnership.
12 March 2022, 07:12 AM
OUT!
India lose Deepti Sharma as Hayley Matthews takes a superb catch at slip. Deepti Sharma c Hayley Matthews b Mohammed 15(21) [4s-2]
India 78/3 after 13.5 overs
12 March 2022, 06:59 AM
OUT!
Another failure for India skipper Mithali Raj as she departs after scoring just 5 runs. She hands an easy catch to Connell at mid-wicket. Mithali c Shamilia Connell b Hayley Matthews 5(11) [4s-1]
India 58/2 after 9.3 overs
12 March 2022, 06:40 AM
OUT!
Yastika Bhatia has been caught and bowled by Selman as India lose their first wicket. Yastika c and b Selman 31(21) [4s-6]
India 49/1 after 6.3 overs
12 March 2022, 06:38 AM
Squads
Playing XI:
India Women Squad: Yastika Bhatia, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Mithali Raj(c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh(w), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
West Indies Women Squad: Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Kycia Knight, Stafanie Taylor(c), Shemaine Campbelle(w), Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Anisa Mohammed, Shakera Selman
12 March 2022, 06:37 AM
India win toss
India have won the toss and they have opted to bat first against West Indies at Seddon Park, Hamilton.