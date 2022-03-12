हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

IND vs WI, Women’s World Cup 2022 Highlights: India thrash WI by 155 runs

Women's World Cup 2022 India vs West Indies Match, IND vas WI Match Live: Check Live score and updates for India-W vs West Indies-W match of ICC Women's WC 2022.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, March 12, 2022 - 13:29
Comments |
File image (Source: Twitter)

India's under-performing top-order will be keen to display way more intent to bring the team's campaign back on track when it squares off against a dangerous West Indies in the third league game of the ICC Women's World Cup here on Saturday.

Currently placed fifth after a demoralising 62-run loss to New Zealand, India would like to get back to winning ways as back-to-back defeat can cause loss in momentum, especially when they are playing one game after another on the bounce.

The likes of Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj, the young Yastika Bhatia and all-rounder Deepti Sharma were all criticised for not getting a move-on against New Zealand in India's chase of 261 and despite Harmanpreet Kaur's 62-ball-71, the team ended up being outplayed by 62 runs.

Now at fifth place in the points table, India need to get their wrongs right with matches against defending champions England and six-time winners Australia coming in the upcoming week. But it is easier said that done as West Indies have been the surprise giant killers of the tournament, defeating New Zealand and England by three and seven runs respectively in their first two matches.

12 March 2022, 12:50 PM

India win by 155 runs

India produced an all-round show to beat West Indies by 155 runs.

First, Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur scored a century each to help India set 318-run target, and then Sneh Rana bagged three wickets, Meghna Singh pick 2 wickets, while Jhulan Goswami, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Pooja Vastrakar took a wicket each to bowl out West Indies for 162.

 

12 March 2022, 12:00 PM

WI 146/7 after 31 overs

West Indies failed to capitalise on a superb start as they are now struggling to find runs in their chase of 318-run. On the other hand, India are now just three wickets away from a victory.

12 March 2022, 11:46 AM

WI losing the plot

West Indies lose Stefanie Taylor (1) and well-set batter Hayley Matthews (43) in the span of 6 balls as India are now dominating the proceedings. 

WI 114/4 after 19 overs

 

12 March 2022, 11:35 AM

OUT!

West Indies lose their second wicket as Meghna Singh removes Kycia Knight, who pulls the short ball flat into the lap of Smriti at fine leg. India are now back in the contest. Kycia Knight c Mandhana b Meghna Singh 5(15) [4s-1]

WI 109/2 after 16 overs

12 March 2022, 11:05 AM

OUT!

India finally find their first breakthrough as Meghna Singh removes Deandra Dottin, who scored a half-century before walking back to the pavilion. Dottin looks to go for the slogsweep and sends a thick top-edge straight down the thorat of short fine. Dottin c Meghna Singh b Sneh Rana 62(46) [4s-10 6s-1]

WI 105/1 after 13 overs

12 March 2022, 10:13 AM

WI 54/0 after 6 overs

West Indies are off to a flying start in their chase of 318. They are finding boundaries at regular intervals to keep India under pressure. On the other hand, India are still searching for their first breakthrough.

12 March 2022, 10:04 AM

India 317/8 after 50 overs

Superb centuries by Smriti Mandhana (123) and Harmanpreet Kaur (109) helped India set 318-run target for West Indies.

12 March 2022, 09:56 AM

OUT!

Harmanpreet departs and that's the end of the wonderful knock. Outside edge and wicket-keeper take it. Kaur c Campbelle b Aaliyah Alleyne 109(107) [4s-10 6s-2]

12 March 2022, 09:31 AM

CENTURY!

After Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur completes the century and she reached the three-digit mark in 100 balls. Fourth ODI ton for Kaur. Her second in WCs. 

India 295/5 after 47 overs

12 March 2022, 09:17 AM

OUT!

Mandhana departs and it's the end of the superb innings by the opener. She pulled it hard and hit it well but finds the fielder at deep mid. Mandhana c Selman b Shamilia Connell 123(119) [4s-13 6s-2]

India 265/4 after 43 overs

12 March 2022, 08:50 AM

CENTURY!

Smriti Mandhana played superbly to complete her century with a boundary. Another ODI ton for the talented opener. Mandhana once again proved why she is called a big match player. Classy innings!

India 233/3 after 40 overs

 

12 March 2022, 08:46 AM

FIFTY!

Harmanpreet Kaur continues her red hot form as she completes her half-century with a boundary. 15th ODI fifty for her.

India 182/3 after 33 overs

12 March 2022, 07:56 AM

FIFTY!

Smriti Mandhana continues her rich form as she completes her half-century with a boundary. Second fifty of the tourney for her.

India 144/3 after 27 overs

12 March 2022, 07:30 AM

India 100/3 after 20 overs

Mandhana and Harmanpreet have kept India's scoreboard ticking despite losing three quick wickets. The Women in Blue will aim to build on this partnership.

12 March 2022, 07:12 AM

OUT!

India lose Deepti Sharma as Hayley Matthews takes a superb catch at slip. Deepti Sharma c Hayley Matthews b Mohammed 15(21) [4s-2]

India 78/3 after 13.5 overs

12 March 2022, 06:59 AM

OUT!

Another failure for India skipper Mithali Raj as she departs after scoring just 5 runs. She hands an easy catch to Connell at mid-wicket. Mithali c Shamilia Connell b Hayley Matthews 5(11) [4s-1]

India 58/2 after 9.3 overs

12 March 2022, 06:40 AM

 OUT!

Yastika Bhatia has been caught and bowled by Selman as India lose their first wicket. Yastika c and b Selman 31(21) [4s-6]

India 49/1 after 6.3 overs

12 March 2022, 06:38 AM

Squads

Playing XI:

India Women Squad: Yastika Bhatia, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Mithali Raj(c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh(w), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

West Indies Women Squad: Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Kycia Knight, Stafanie Taylor(c), Shemaine Campbelle(w), Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Anisa Mohammed, Shakera Selman

12 March 2022, 06:37 AM

India win toss

India have won the toss and they have opted to bat first against West Indies at Seddon Park, Hamilton.

Must Watch

PT13M3S

How did AAP win in Punjab?