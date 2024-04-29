India T20 World Cup squad Highlights: Virat Kohli, Sanju Samson Named 15-Member Squad
India T20 World Cup squad Live Updates: Follow LIVE Updates Of Squad Announcement For Team India.
Trending Photos
India's T20 World Cup squad, led by Rohit Sharma, embodies a blend of experience and youth. With Virat Kohli anchoring the batting and Rishabh Pant's explosive wicketkeeping, the team showcases formidable depth. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson add youthful exuberance, while Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja provide all-round prowess. The spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, along with pace powerhouses Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, promise to unsettle oppositions. Reserves like Shubman Gill stand ready to make an impact. This squad exudes confidence and intent, poised to conquer the T20 World Cup with a perfect blend of talent and strategy.
T20 World Cup 2024 Team India Squad Announcement:
Rohit (C), Kohli, Jaiswal, Surya, Pant (WK), Samson (WK), Hardik (VC), Dube, Jadeja, Axar, Kuldeep, Chahal, Arshdeep, Bumrah and Siraj.
Reserves - Gill, Rinku, Khaleel and Avesh.
India's T20 World Cup Squad Live: India Set To Go
India's T20 World Cup squad, led by Rohit Sharma, boasts a mix of experience and youth. With Kohli's batting, Pant's keeping, and a formidable bowling lineup, the team aims for success with confidence and strategy.
India T20 World Cup squad Live: Squad Announced
Rohit (C), Kohli, Jaiswal, Surya, Pant (WK), Samson (WK), Hardik (VC), Dube, Jadeja, Axar, Kuldeep, Chahal, Arshdeep, Bumrah and Siraj.
Reserves - Gill, Rinku, Khaleel and Avesh.
India T20 World Cup squad Live: England, South Africa Announce Squads
England squad: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Mark Wood
South Africa squad: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.
Travelling reserves: Nandre Burger and Lungi Ngidi.
India T20 World Cup squad Live Updates: Murali Vijay Picks His T20 World Cup Squad
No Shivam Dube or Rinku Singh in India's T20 WC squad made by Murali Vijay. Check Below.
Trust @mvj888 to throw in a few surprises! _
The former #TeamIndia opener has an interesting take on the 15 that should get the #VisaToWorldCup.
Will this be the #TeamIndia squad of 15 for the #T20WorldCup2024? _
Participate in the biggest ever social media opinion poll on_ pic.twitter.com/kP8JJXlGPU
— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 30, 2024
India T20 WC squad Selection LIVE: 'Jadeja not good enough'
“I'd be taking Jadeja purely because I'm looking for the best left-arm spinning option. He's the best left-arm spinner in the country. In my eleven, he's not batting at No.7. I don't think he's good enough to bat seven in a World Cup side. He's proven that with his strike rate. You need an impact-type player batting at seven,” Tom Moody told Star Sports.
India T20 WC Squad LIVE: Selectors begin meeting in Mumbai
The Ajit Agarkar-led panel sit in Mumbai to discuss the names for the T20 World Cup 2024. The team may not be announced today but the final 15 will be finalised in the meeting today as per RevSportz.
India T20 World Cup Squad Live: Sanju Samson Or Rishabh Pant?
The race to grab the wicketkeeper's spot in India's T20 WC squad is intense and there are two key contenders for it, in form of fit-again Rishabh Pant and man-in-form Sanju Samson. It is not clear who is a favourite here. Samson is in form but Pant is back to full fitness and is batting well too.
India T20 World Cup squad Live: Shivam Dube Or Hardik Pandya?
Shivam Dube has been absolutely brilliant form with the bat. But his bowling is not as good as Pandya. The only concern in selectors' mind is to whether Pandya is fully fit to bowl full quota of 4 overs. Dube, reportedly, is going as a pure batter. If Pandya does not go, India may want to go with an extra keeper or Rinku Singh.
India T220 WC Squad LIVE Updates: Check out Wasim Jaffer's Squad
India squad for T20 WC (Jaffer): 1. Rohit (C) 2. Jaiswal 3. Kohli 4. SKY 5. Pant (WK) 6. Samson (WK) 7. Hardik 8. Dube 9. Rinku 10. Jadeja 11. Kuldeep 12. Chahal 13. Bumrah 14. Siraj 15. Arshdeep
India T20 WC Squad Selection LIVE: Agarkar to meet Jay Shah
Ajit Agarkar, head of BCCI selection committee, is going to meet Jay Shah, secretary of the board to pick the squad. The meeting is set to take place in Ahmedabad today and the squad is likely to be out by May 1.
T20 WC Squad LIVE Updates: Kohli to open?
It is almost confirmed that Virat Kohli is going to the T20 World Cup. However, a debate is going on whether Kohli is going to open the innings or play at No 3. The chances are more of him playing at one down as Yashasvi Jaiswal is likely to open the innings.
LIVE T20 World Cup 2024 India Squad Updates
Virat Kohli can open alongside Rohit Sharma in the World Cup but we have contenders like Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul trying their best to impress in the IPL.
LIVE T20 World Cup 2024 Updates
Abhishek Sharma has impressed in the IPL 2024 season so far brilliantly but former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh had opined he is not ready for that big one and is expecting him to play some series for India first.
LIVE T20 World Cup 2024 India Squad: Rahul to play?
KL Rahul has plenty of experience and that fact can surely get him in the squad but the selectors have tried him on numerous big occasions so far.
LIVE T20 World Cup 2024 Updates Squad Of India
A report from Cricbuzz suggests that Hardik Pandya or Rishabh Pant will be appointed as the vice-captain of Team India. Rohit Sharma and co will have to make some big decision.
LIVE T20 World Cup 2024: Shami to recover?
Mohammed Shami recently underwent surgery and is currently tentative for the World Cup. His fitness is still under vision from the officials and the NCA.
T20 World Cup 2024 India squad Live: India's 2022 Journey
India made it to the semifinals of the 2022 T20 World Cup and lost the semifinal against England by 10 wickets. Alex Hales and Jos Buttler were the players who guided England to a 10-wicket win.
LIVE T20 World Cup 2024: Pandya to make the cut
Hardik Pandya to make the cut for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024? Selectors have a tough call to make as his performance in the IPL 2024 has been below average so far.
LIVE T20 World Cup 2024 Updates India Squad
Team India are likely to announce their 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024. Rohit Sharma and Ajit Agarkar have a huge call to make up in terms of wicket-keeper option.