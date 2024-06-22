Advertisement
INDIA VS BANGLADESH

India vs Bangladesh Live Score Updates: Rohit Sharma And Co Eye Win

India Vs Bangladesh Super 8, Live Cricket Score and Updates, IND VS PAK ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 19: India face Bangladesh in important fixture.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Jun 22, 2024, 03:34 PM IST
T20 World Cup 2024: Men in Blue are ready to face Bangladesh in their second Super 8 fixture after winning the first one against Afghanistan in style. The conditions in West Indies suit India a lot better than the USA as finally after three games they had a 150 plus score on the board for the first time in this World Cup.

Bangladesh on the other hand will be looking to find some positives after blowing hot and cold in this tournament so far. India are likely to stick with the same combination from last game which had Kuldeep Yadav in for Mohammed Siraj being left out.

Follow LIVE Score And Updates From India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Match Here.

22 June 2024
15:34 IST

LIVE India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Match Updates

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 match taking place in the West Indies. We will take you through all the key updates of this fixture.

