India vs SL 2nd Test Day 2 Higlights and Scorecard: SL 28/1 in 2nd innings ar stumps

13 March 2022, 21:31 PM Stumps, Day 2 SL are 28 for 1 at the end of Day 2. Still in need of 419 runs. India need 9 wickets and chances are they will get them tomorrow and it will take a huge effort from Sri Lanka to stretch the match to Day 4. That's it from us for today. See you tomorrow at 2 pm IST for Day 3 coverage.

13 March 2022, 21:01 PM Bumrah strikes, SL lose Thirimanne early Jasprit Bumrah is on fire already, the ball is swinging and the Sri Lankan batters are having a tough time dealing with the new ball. Thirimanne came to open tonight but he has failed, gone for a duck. SL 0/1

13 March 2022, 20:37 PM India finally declare Rohit Sharma asks Axar Patel and Shami to come back and India have declared at 303/9. Sri Lanka need 447 to win. Big task and something which seems unachievable. But you just never know in this sport. SL innings to resume in short while, not may overs left though.

13 March 2022, 20:35 PM Iyer gone Shreyas Iyer plays a brilliant knock of 67 and departs. But India have not declared yet. It seems Rohit and Dravid want hosts to bat all day. IND 278/8, lead by 421 runs

13 March 2022, 20:14 PM When will India declare? The lead is not beyong 400 runs and Shreyas Iyer is in 60s. Will India take a hard call and call batters back to give bowlers some time tonight to pick wickets? Only about 40 minutes left today. IND 265/6, lead by 408 runs

13 March 2022, 19:23 PM Shreyas completes FIFTY India batter Shreyas Iyer completes his half-century. Well played by the right-hand batsman on a difficult pitch for batting. Sri Lanka bowling attack desperately searching for a wicket as Jadeja & Iyer complete 58 runs partnership. India-242/5 lead by 385 runs, Shreyas 52 (69) & Jadeja 18 (42)

13 March 2022, 19:09 PM India lead by 350 runs Shreyas Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja at the crease for India now as they by lead 350 runs. Sri Lanka hoping for a miracle as India are in the commanding seat now on a difficult batting pitch. India-207/5 (49 overs), Shreyas 22 (31) & Jadeja 14 (25)

13 March 2022, 18:18 PM India 199/5 at Dinner, lead by 342 runs Day 2 of the Pink Ball Test in Bengaluru and India lead by 342 runs. Ravindra Jadeja and Shreyas Iyer at the crease for India looking comfortable. Sri Lanka need wickets and they need them quick.

13 March 2022, 18:06 PM OUT! Rishabh Pant show over now as he gets caught & bowled by Jayawickrama on 50 (31balls). Came down the track to smack another six but miss timed it badly and the bowler was calm and composed to catch him out. India-193/5 (44 overs) lead by 334 runs, Jadeja 5 (5) & Shreyas 17 (21)

13 March 2022, 17:33 PM Pant smashes fastest Test 50 for India Fastest recorded 50s for India in Test cricket

28 Rishabh Pant vs SL Bengaluru 2022

30 Kapil Dev vs Pak Karachi 1982

31 Shardul Thakur vs Eng Oval 2021

32 V Sehwag vs Eng Chennai 2008

13 March 2022, 17:17 PM Kohli GONE! Big wicket for Sri Lanka as Virat Kohli is LBW by Jayawickrama for 12 runs. Another delivery just like the first innings gets Kohli out. Short pitch ball but didn't bounce at all, kept low and there is nothing Virat Kohli could have done. India-140/4 (36 overs), lead by 283 runs

13 March 2022, 17:12 PM BOWLED HIM! Hanuma Vihari gone for 35 as Sri Lanka get their 3rd wicket of the day. Left-arm spinner Embuldeniya gets the better off Vihari, as he tried to sweep but was beaten by the turn. India-116/3 (33.1 overs) lead by 259 runs, Kohli 10 (8)

13 March 2022, 17:07 PM Rohit GONE! Rohit Sharma caught by Mathews bowled by De Silva at 46 (74), Sharma comes down the track tries a lofted drive but miss-times it for an easy catch to Angelo Mathews. India- 100/2 (31 overs), lead by 243 runs

13 March 2022, 15:39 PM India-61/1 at Tea Captain Rohit Sharma and Hanuman Vihari going at the moment as Sri Lanka desperately hunting for a wicket. Vihari is looking to settle in while Rohit is comfortable at the moment, eyeing a big targer for Sri Lanka. Rohit 30 (48) & Vihari 8 (27), India lead by 206 runs

13 March 2022, 15:28 PM OUT! Opener Mayank Agarwal gone for 22 off 34, Caught by De Silva at gully, bowled by Embuldeniya. Left-arm spinner gets Sri Lanka the first wicket of Day 2. Mayank Agarwal was looking set for a good knock but beaten by the turn of the pitch. India-42/1 (11 overs), Rohit 20 (30), Ind lead by 186 runs

13 March 2022, 15:24 PM Rohit dropped! Rohit Sharma dropped on 18 by Thirumane, who was placed at slip. Apart from that chance, Rohit & Mayank have not given any easy pickings to the Lanka bowling attack who are keen to their first breakthrough. Both Indian batters look comfortable on the crease for now. India-36 (10 overs), Rohit 19 (29) & Agarwal 18 (30)

13 March 2022, 14:41 PM Rohit & Agarwal start for India Skipper Rohit Sharma alongside Mayank Agarwal open the batting for India, Sri Lanka eyeing an early wicket but India start steadily. Fast bowler Suranga Lakmal and spinner Embuldeniya into the attack for Lanka. India- 1/0 (3 overs), Rohit 1 (9) & Agarwal 0 (9)

13 March 2022, 14:24 PM Sri Lanka 109/10 (35.5 overs) Sri Lanka finish their first innings at 109 after a dominant performance from the Indian bowlers. Jasprit Bumrah gets 5 wickets and India bowl out Sri Lanka in just 35.5 overs. India lead by 143 runs now. Sri Lanka are in big trouble now as they need to improve in all their departments.

13 March 2022, 14:17 PM BUMRAH GETS FIVE! Dickwella gone for 21 (38), he was Sri Lanka's last hope to get a respective total, India all over Sri Lanka now as 9 wickets gone. Jasprit Bumrah gets his 5th wicket of the match. Earlier, Ravichandra Ashwin knocked Suranga Lakmal's stumps over for the 8th wicket. Sri Lanka-100/9 (35 overs)

13 March 2022, 14:08 PM BUMRAH STRIKES! India continue their Day 1 dominance as Jasprit Bumrah strikes again, Lasith Embuldeniya gone for 1. Caught by Rishabh Pant. Tried to play the pull-shot but completely miss-times it as he gets beaten by the pace of Bumrah. Sri Lanka- 96/7 (32.2 overs)