India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: India win by an innings and 222 runs

6 March 2022, 16:15 PM
That's it for today and the match. India beat Sri Lanka and take lead in the Test series 1-0. Sri Lanka have a lot to improve on and learn from this match.
Ravindra Jadeja is the Star of the match, he scored 175 runs in the 1st innings for India with 9 wickets.
Ravichandra Ashwin surpassed kapil dev's tally of 434 wickets for India with Rohit Sharma winnings his 1st match as Test captain of India. Also, Virat Kohli featured in his 100th Test match for India and his team won it for him in increadible fashin.
Thank you for joining us throughout the match, we'll be back on Match with more cricketing action for the 2nd Test between India and Sri Lanka which will be taking place at Chinnaswamy Stadium, India.
Take care.
6 March 2022, 16:11 PM
India beat Sri Lanka by 222 runs and an innings
Ashwin finishes off for India, gets Kumara 4 (14) caught by Shami. India win the 1st Test by runs and an innings. It's all over now for Sri Lanka now all thanks to Team India's dominant performance in every department. Rohit Sharma wins his 1st match as Test captain with Virat Kohli also winning his 100th Test.
Man of the match will surely be Ravindra Jadeja after his astonishing performance with the bat scoring 175 runs with 9 wickets under his belt.
6 March 2022, 15:58 PM
Kumara & Dickwella Frustrate India
Sri Lanka batter Dickwella and injured bowler Kumara frustate India as they delay India's 1st Test win, Lankan batters are looking to get through Day 3 somehow which looks very difficult for now.
Sri Lanka- 172/9 (58 overs), Dickwella 49 (75)
6 March 2022, 15:49 PM
SHAMI STRIKES!
Fernando GONE for a duck! Mohammed Shami straight on the money for India! India closing in on victory in the first Test.
Sri Lanka-170/9 (54 overs), Dickwella 47 (60)
6 March 2022, 15:45 PM
India have lost 2 reviews in two back to back overs.
The Rohit Sharma-led side is looking for what could be the last wicket as Lahiru Kumara may not come to bat due to injury.
SL 165/8 (f/o)
6 March 2022, 15:28 PM
Gone!
Embuldeniya done in by Jadeja, caught by Pant behind the stumps. A very good low catch after the outside edge. SL 8 down. India just 2 wickets away from wn.
SL 155/8 (f/o)
6 March 2022, 15:17 PM
India still 3 wickets away
Jadeja and Ashwin bowling in tandem. Dickwella and Embuldeniya are fighting it out in the middle. Going to be difficult grind this.
SL 141/7 (f/o), trail by 259 runs
6 March 2022, 14:52 PM
India closing in on Sri Lanka
India need just 3 wickets to win the first Test of the series against Sri Lanka, great bowling performance from the Indian bowlers. Sri Lanka are struggling to contest India and are in a delicate situation, they trail by 262 runs.
Sri Lanka- 139/7 (46 overs), Embuldeniya 2 (27) & Dickwella 16 (31)
6 March 2022, 14:42 PM
India on a ROLL! Another wicket!
Jadeja strikes again, Lakmal gone for a duck. Caught by Jayant Yadav. Jadeja with two wickets from the 37th over, India on course of victory with only 3 wickets to win.
Sri Lanka 121/7 (37)
6 March 2022, 14:15 PM
Asalanka & Mathews FALL after TEA!
Sri Lanka in jeopardy now as two quick wickets gone, first Asalanka and now Mathews LBW by Jadeja.
6 March 2022, 14:05 PM
BIG OVER for Sri Lanka at Tea
Ravindra Jadeja smacked for 20 runs in the last over before Tea. Asalanka who just entered the crease kicked the over off with 2 maximums with 2 boundaries in the last 2 balls.
Sri Lanka 120/4 at Tea Day 3, Asalanka 20 (7) & Mathews 27 (72)
6 March 2022, 13:59 PM
Jadeja on the MONEY again!
Ravindra Jadeja gets India the break-through they were desperately looking for, breaks the partnership as Dhananjaya De Silva walks back to the pavilion. De Silva 30 (58) out by Jadeja Caught by Shreyas Iyer.
Sri Lanka-94/4 (32.5 overs)
6 March 2022, 13:41 PM
Sri Lanka going STRONG!
Sri Lankan batters have picked themselves up from loosing quick wickets. India looking tired now as they go wicket-less for over 12 overs now. Change of bowling from India didn't work, now Rohit Sharma brings R Ashwin back into the attack in search for a wicket.
Sri Lanka- 90/3 (31 overs), Mathews 20 (62) & Dhanajaya De Silva 27 (52)
6 March 2022, 13:23 PM
Jadeja & Bumrah into the attack
Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah replacing Shami & Yadav as India look to break the partnership between Mathews and Dhananjaya De Silva. Sri Lanka trail by 320 runs with both wel-settled batters on the crease.
Sri Lanka-80/3 (27 overs), Mathews 20 (51) & Dhananjaya 21 (38)
6 March 2022, 13:15 PM
India fishing for a WICKET
India hunting for a wicket again, Sri Lanka batters Angelo Mathews & Dhananjaya De Silva looking comfortable at the moment with Shami & Jayant Yadav bowling. A big partnership from Sri Lanka can be trouble for India. Sri Lanka trail by 331 runs.
Sri Lanka 69/3 (F/0) (22 overs), Mathews 17 (33) & Dhananjaya 13 (25)
6 March 2022, 12:57 PM
Sri Lanka SURVIVE
The Sri Lanka batters take some pressure off with a couple of boundaries after the fall od 3rd wicket. Angelo Mathews and Dhananjaya de Silva need to build a partnership to stay in contest. India looking to surround the batters with pressure.
Sri Lanka-59/3 (18 overs)
6 March 2022, 12:38 PM
SHAMI SHINES!
Mohammed Shami gets Dimuth Karunaratne OUT! Caugh by Rishabh Pant. Beautifully drifting in the ball with good seam-presentation and scares the batter with a shift towards the stumps. What a delivery by Shami to get India their 3rd wicket.
Sri Lanka- 46/3 (16 overs)
6 March 2022, 12:22 PM
Mathews & Dimuth steady ship for SL
Experience man Angelo Mathews and Dimuth Karunaratne steady ship for Sri Lanka as they loose two quick wickets in the follow-on innings. Sri Lanka desperately in search for a partnership as wickets keep falling.
Sri Lanka-33/2 (10 overs), Mathews 7 (9) & Dimuth 19 (26)
6 March 2022, 12:12 PM
Ashwin Strikes after Lunch!
Nissanka gone! Ravichandra Ashwin with some beautiful bowling to set-up Nissanka who just swept him away for a boundary in the same over. Ashwin tosses the ball up slowly and Nissanka nicks it behind for a routine catch for Rishabh Pant.
Sri Lanka- 174 & 19/2 (f/o) (7 overs)
6 March 2022, 11:29 AM
Sri Lanka 174 & 10/1 (f/o) (4 overs) after lunch
Sri Lanka in big trouble and India in the commanding seat at Lunch on Day 3. Skipper Rohit Sharma would be happy the first wicket before lunch and Sri Lanka trailing by 390 runs. Lanka batters need a plan in desperate major as India look to finish things off in Day 3 itself.
6 March 2022, 11:26 AM
OUT!
India get their first wicket of the follow-on, Thirimanne caught by Rohit Sharma at slip bowled by R Ashwin. India all over Sri Lanka now, the Lions really need to get themselves out of the pressure situation. India looking for another breakthrough before lunch.
Sri Lanka-10/1 (3 Overs), Nissanka 1 (4) & Dimuth 8 (7)
6 March 2022, 11:03 AM
Sri Lanka-174 (65), Five-Wicket Haul for Jadeja
Jadeja gets another one, his fourth wicket. What a catch by skipper Rohit Sharma at short-point. Fernando goes for a duck as Sri Lanka finish their first innings at 174 runs. Ravindra Jadeja the man of the first innings with the ball and bat for India. An all-round performance from the man gets India close to their 1st Test victory against Sri Lanka.
6 March 2022, 10:49 AM
SHAMI STRIKES!
Mohammed Shami gets Embuldeniya out! caught by Mayank Agarwal. Perfect bowling from the right-hand pacer Shami, bouncer to a number 9 batsman and gets him. Sri Lanka in jeopardy now as 8 wickets gone in their first innings.
Sri Lanka-178/8 (64 overs)
6 March 2022, 10:46 AM
Back to Back blows for Sri Lanka!
Lakmal goes for a duck! Ravindra Jadeja takes two in one over. Lakmal was trying to hit it out of the park, stepping out of his crease and looking to smash it out of the ground but could only find a fielder at short cover.
Sri Lanka-164/7 (61), Nissanka 51 (120)
6 March 2022, 10:33 AM
OUT! Jadeja strikes!
Another Blow for Sri Lanka as Dickwella departs for 2 off 10, caught by Shreyas Iyer Bowled by Ravindra Jadeja. Sri Lanka in big trouble as they keep loosing wickets, this is their 2nd of the Day 3 and India are very close of bowling them out.
Sri Lanka- 164/6 (60.5), Nissanka 51 (120)
6 March 2022, 10:24 AM
BUMRAH strikes! Asalanka GONE!
OUT! Jasprit Bumrah gets left-hander Charith Asalanka out, India get their first wicket of Day 3. Smart bowling from the paceman, taking off the pace from that one and out-smarting Asalanka who is gone for 29 off 64. Sri Lanka in trouble now as India eye quick wickets.
Sri Lanka- 161/5 (58), Nissanka 50 (114)
6 March 2022, 10:18 AM
Nissanka completes FIFTY!
Sri Lanka batsman Pathum Nissanka completes half-century. Good innings from the right-hander so far, walked in a pressure situation and played good cricket against a dangerous India bowling attack.
Sri Lanka- 152/4 (56 overs), Asalanka 24 (57) & Nissanka 50 (114)