IPL 2022 Retention Live Updates: KL Rahul headed to Lucknow, who will captain RCB?

30 November 2021, 14:54 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore retain Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell
RCB have decided to retain Kohli and Maxwell. But with Kohli giving up RCB captaincy after IPL 2021, will Maxwell be a contender to lead the Bangalore franchise?
30 November 2021, 14:52 PM
Rajasthan Royals retain Sanju Samson
The Rajasthan Royals have only retained their captain Sanju Samson so far. Will they send Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler to auction?
30 November 2021, 14:31 PM
If a franchise opts to retain only one player
Choice of retention Salary (total Rs 14 Cr)
First choice retention (Player 1) Rs 14 Crore
First choice retention (Player 1, Uncapped) Rs 4 Crore
30 November 2021, 14:30 PM
If a franchise opts to retain two players
Choice of retention Salary (total Rs 24 Cr)
First choice retention (Player 1) Rs 14 Crore
Second choice retention (Player 2) Rs 10 Crore
30 November 2021, 14:30 PM
If a franchise opts to retain three players
Choice of retention Salary (total Rs 33 Cr)
First choice retention (Player 1) Rs 15 Crore
Second choice retention (Player 2) Rs 11 Crore
Third choice retention (Player 3) Rs 7 Crore
30 November 2021, 14:28 PM
If a franchise opts to retain four players:
Choice of retention Salary (total Rs 42 Cr)
* First choice retention (Player 1) Rs 16 Crore
* Second choice retention (Player 2) Rs 12 Crore
* Third choice retention (Player 3) Rs 8 Crore
* Fourth choice retention (Player 4) Rs 6 Crore
30 November 2021, 13:36 PM
IPL 2022 mega auction rules
Salary Cap: Rs 90 crore
Old franchises: Eight old franchises will name retained players by November 30, 2021, maximum of 4 players can be retained.
New Franchises: 2 New teams to finalized their 3 players outside of auction between December 1, 2021 to December 30, 2021. Not more than 2 Indians and 1 foreigner.
30 November 2021, 13:09 PM
Hardik and Krunal Pandya not to be retained?
Five-time champions Mumbai Indians are unlikely to retain all-rounder Hardik and Krunal Pandya. Ahmedabad team might look to sign up the Pandya brothers if they become available after Retention Day.
30 November 2021, 12:49 PM
SRH in negotiations with Rashid Khan
Sunrisers Hyderabad are desperately trying to retain Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan with new teams from Lucknow and Ahmedabad believed to be in hot pursuit.
30 November 2021, 12:29 PM
Irfan Pathan believes Mumbai Indians should retain these FOUR!
Former India paceman Irfan Pathan believes Mumbai Indians should retain Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Kieron Pollard and Ishan Kishan. Read all about it here.
30 November 2021, 12:05 PM
KL Rahul to be paid Rs 20 crore salary?
According to reports, Lucknow franchise is in hot pursuit of KL Rahul from Punjab Kings. The Team India opener may be paid as much as Rs 20 crore, making him the richest player in T20 league. Read all about it here.
30 November 2021, 12:03 PM
MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma already retained?
Reports suggest that Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians have already retained MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Check full list of reportedly retained players here.
30 November 2021, 12:00 PM
When and Where to watch IPL Player Retention?
IPL teams' Player Retention lists will be revealed live on Star Sports from 930pm IST. Check all details here.
30 November 2021, 11:59 AM
Hello and welcome to our Live Coverage of IPL Player Retention Day 2021.