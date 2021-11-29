IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Streaming: When and Where to watch Retention LIVE in India

In less than 48 hours team, cricket fans around the world will know the final list of retentions made by the original eight IPL teams. The IPL 2022 retention deadline set by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) ends on Tuesday (November 30).

Fans are already speculating whether the likes of Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma will be retained by Royal Challengers Bangalore, Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians respectively. Some top stars like Suresh Raina and Hardik Pandya look set to be sent back into the mega auction pool by their respective franchises, while some surprises could be in store. With the addition of two new teams – Ahmedabad and Lucknow – IPL 2022 promises to be bigger and better.

Yet another #IPL season will be knocking on our , but who will the defending champions retain? Tell us which #CSK superstar you wish to see don the again!#WhistlePodu #Yellove #IPLretention #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/gswJiqigm5 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 26, 2021

Where will IPL 2022 Retention take place?

IPL 2022 Retention is set to take place in India.

When will IPL 2022 Retention take place?

The IPL 2022 Retention will take place on November 30 at 5PM IST.

How to watch IPL 2022 Retention Auction LIVE Streaming?

IPL 2022 Retention will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

IPL 2022 RETENTION RULES

The IPL 2022 retention rules will be slightly different from the previous mega auction in 2018 as there will be no RTM cards this time. The purse for each team will be Rs 90 crore and a maximum of three Indians can be retained by the eight franchises before the deadline of November 30.

The two new franchises Lucknow and Ahmedabad can retain three players that will go into the auction pool before the end of December and their criteria will be a maximum of two Indian players and one overseas.

IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Updates | CSK | MI | KKR | MI | RCB | SRH | PBKS | RR | DC | IPL Mega Auction | MI, MI Team News, KKR, KKR Team News, CSK, CSK Team News, RCB, RCB Team News, SRH, SRH Team News, PBKS, PBKS Team News, RR, RR Team News, IPL 2022 Live Updates, IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Streaming, IPL 2022 Retention LIVE, Indian Premier League, IPL New Franchises, IPL 2022 Released Players, IPL 2022 Retained Players.