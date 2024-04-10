MI vs RCB Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2024: Eyes On Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma As RCB Take On MI

LIVE Score MI vs RCB In IPL 2024: The Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) match at Wankhede Stadium marks a significant moment as neither Virat Kohli nor Rohit Sharma will be involved in the toss for the first time since IPL 2011. Despite their absence from this particular ritual, their towering presence in cricket remains evident, with all eyes still firmly fixed on them as the main attractions of the match. Both Kohli and Rohit carry a weight of expectation to deliver match-winning performances, particularly given their teams' mediocre starts in the IPL. The match also presents an opportunity for struggling players like Glenn Maxwell and Cameron Green to shine, especially on their former IPL home ground. Mumbai Indians will rely on Suryakumar Yadav to capitalize on the quick starts provided by Rohit and Ishan Kishan. Considering the high-scoring nature of recent matches at Wankhede, bowlers may find it challenging to contain the batsmen, especially the likes of Kohli and Rohit. Overall, the clash promises an intriguing spectacle between two cricketing giants and their respective teams, with fans eagerly anticipating a thrilling contest.

