MI vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Mumbai Indians Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru In Wankhede Stadium, 730PM IST, Mumbai

Big game today in IPL 2024 as five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) host Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Mumbai. MI are aiming for their second win of the season while RCB aim to end their three-match losing streak at the Wankhede stadium tonight. The campaign has not been very good so far for both the camps as MI are placed at number 8th spot with 1 win from 4 matches while RCB have won only one in 5 matches. They are placed at number 9 spot.

If you are looking forward to making a fantasy team, there is a good news as none of the camps have any injury concerns and all players are available for selection for today's match. Another point you must remember before picking players is their form. Virat Kohli might not be striking at a good pace right from the start but he has been among runs right from when the tournament started. Take a risk and pick Glenn Maxwell. But only when the toss is done. Chances are that Will Jacks could play in place of either Maxwell or Cameron Green as RCB are desperate for a win and might drop a few players.

MI vs RCB Dream Eleven Fantasy Team

WICKETKEEPER: Ishan Kishan

BATTERS: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Tilak Varma

ALL-ROUNDERS: Glenn Maxwell, Hardik Pandya, Romario Shepherd

BOWLERS: Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Dayal, Reece Topley

MI and RCB Squads

Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, N. Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Luke Wood, Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee, Shreyas Gopal, Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammad Nabi, Shivalik Sharma, Kwena Maphaka.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan.

RCB vs MI: Probable Playing 11s

RCB Probable XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Saurav Chauhan, Reece Topley, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal [Impact Sub: Mahipal Lomror or Akash Deep].

MI Probable XI: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Romario Shepherd, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah [Impact Sub: Akash Madhwal]