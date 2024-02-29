Highlights, KAR Vs QG Cricket Score, PSL 2024 Match Today: Quetta Gladiators Win By 5 Wickets
Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators (KAR Vs QG) Highlights Cricket Scorecard and Updates, PSL 2024 Match No 16: Sherfane Rutherford emerged as the star performer of the match with his unbeaten 58 off 31 balls, guiding Quetta Gladiators to a thrilling victory.
Highlights Pakistan Super League 2024: In the 16th match of the Pakistan Super League 2024 at the National Stadium in Karachi, Quetta Gladiators clinched a thrilling victory over Karachi Kings by five wickets. After restricting Karachi Kings to 165/8 in their innings, Quetta Gladiators chased down the target with Sherfane Rutherford playing a pivotal role, scoring an unbeaten 58 off 31 balls. The match went down to a super over, where Rutherford's boundary secured the win for Quetta. However, the game was not without its drama, as confusion ensued with Karachi Kings' fielding blunder. Despite the chaos, Rutherford's explosive batting ensured Quetta Gladiators retained the second spot in the tournament standings.
PSL 2024 Live Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators: Thrilling Win
Quetta Gladiators triumph over Karachi Kings in a thrilling encounter, with Sherfane Rutherford's explosive batting securing victory, despite a chaotic last over and Karachi's fielding blunder.
KRK 165/8 (20)
QTG 169/5 (20) CRR: 8.45
Quetta Gladiators won by 5 wkts
PSL 2024 Live Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators: Sherfane Rutherford wins it for QG
Sherfane Rutherford's boundary secures a victory for Quetta Gladiators by five wickets, as confusion ensues with Karachi Kings' fielding blunder, while Rutherford's explosive batting seals the win.
KRK 165/8 (20)
QTG 169/5 (20) CRR: 8.45
Quetta Gladiators won by 5 wkts
PSL 2024 Live Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators: QG Need 15 Runs In 6 Balls
Hasan Ali delivers a mix of deliveries, including a fierce bumper that strikes Rutherford on the helmet, followed by a yorker and a slower short delivery, while Rutherford responds with a single, two runs, and a massive six over the bowler's head.
Live Score QTG 151/5 (19) CRR: 7.95 REQ: 15
Quetta Gladiators need 15 runs in 6 balls
PSL 2024 Live Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators: Match Going Down The Wire
Shoaib Malik concedes singles and a boundary as Rutherford and Akeal Hosein utilize their batting skills, driving, slogging, and sweeping to score runs to mid-off, deep mid-wicket, and behind square leg.
Live Score QTG 126/5 (16.5) CRR: 7.49 REQ: 12.63
Quetta Gladiators need 40 runs in 19 balls
PSL 2024 Live Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators: Tight Over By Shoaib Malik
Shoaib Malik concedes singles with varied deliveries as Rutherford and Akeal Hosein manage to find the fielders, scoring runs to long-on, fine leg, backward square, long-off, and long-off respectively.
Live Score QTG 100/5 (14.1) CRR: 7.06 REQ: 11.31
Quetta Gladiators need 66 runs in 35 balls
PSL 2024 Live Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators: QG 5 Down
Rossouw's attempted slog across the line results in a catch by Irfan Khan at deep mid-wicket off Zahid Mahmood's delivery, ending his innings at 6 runs off 10 balls with 1 four.
Live Score QTG 89/5 (12.1) CRR: 7.32 REQ: 9.83
Quetta Gladiators need 77 runs in 47 balls
PSL 2024 Live Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators: Malik Strikes
Shoaib Malik dismisses Roy with a caught and bowled as Roy attempts a slogsweep, resulting in a skied shot held by Malik, ending Roy's innings at 52 runs off 31 balls with 2 fours and 4 sixes.
Live Score QTG 89/4 (12) CRR: 7.42 REQ: 9.62
Quetta Gladiators need 77 runs in 48 balls
PSL 2024 Live Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators: Another One Bites The Dust
Sarfaraz departs as Seifert takes an exceptional diving catch off Hasan Ali's delivery, initially signalled wide, but correctly held by the keeper, after Sarfaraz deflects a bumper off his gloves, departing for 3 runs off 6 balls.
Live Score QTG 75/3 (9.5) CRR: 7.63 REQ: 8.95
Quetta Gladiators need 91 runs in 61 balls
PSL 2024 Live Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators: Zahid Mahmood Removes Khawaja Nafay
Khawaja Nafay's attempted slogsweep off Zahid Mahmood's floated delivery results in a mistimed shot, caught by Irfan Khan at long-on, departing for 2 runs off 6 balls.
Live Score QTG 70/2 (8.2) CRR: 8.4 REQ: 8.23
Quetta Gladiators need 96 runs in 70 balls
PSL 2024 Live Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators: QTG 2 Down
Saud Shakeel's attempted pull off Hasan Ali's short delivery results in a mistimed shot, caught by Irfan Khan at deep square, departing for 24 runs off 20 balls, including 4 boundaries.
Live Score QTG 60/1 (7) CRR: 8.57 REQ: 8.15
Quetta Gladiators need 106 runs in 78 balls
PSL 2024 Live Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators: Anwar Ali Goes For Runs
Anwar Ali's over sees Saud Shakeel taking charge with a boundary off a full delivery, followed by a wide and another boundary through backward point, while Roy manages a single off the final ball, as Karachi Kings introduce Anwar Ali into the attack.
Live Score QTG 48/0 (5) CRR: 9.6 REQ: 7.87
Quetta Gladiators need 118 runs in 90 balls
PSL 2024 Live Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators: Here We Go Then!
Saud Shakeel survives an lbw scare on DRS review before confidently sweeping Nawaz for four, but fails to connect with subsequent deliveries, managing just two runs off the inside edge on the first ball, while Roy calmly pushes a single to mid-on off Nawaz's bowling.
Live Score QTG 12/0 (1.3) CRR: 8 REQ: 8.32
Quetta Gladiators need 154 runs
PSL 2024 Live Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators: Exciting Match On The Cards
Despite Anwar Ali's late surge, Karachi Kings end up with a slightly below-par score on a decent batting surface after early dismissals of Masood and a promising partnership between Vince and Seifert, broken by Usman Tariq, while Shoaib Malik struggled against spin before falling to Abrar Ahmed, Nawaz's dismissal furthered the setback, Pollard failed to make an impact, and Shakeel's dropped catches of Nawaz and Anwar Ali could prove costly if Karachi fails to defend their total in the upcoming run-chase.
PSL 2024 Live Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators: Innings Break
Anwar Ali showcases his power-hitting prowess, smashing two sixes, a four, and taking quick twos off Mohammad Wasim's bowling, contributing to Karachi's total with 20 runs in the over.
LIVE Score KRK 165/8 (20) CRR: 8.25
Quetta Gladiators opt to bowl
PSL 2024 Live Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators: Karachi In Deep Trouble
Irfan Khan departs after chipping Mohammad Wasim's delivery to long-on, caught by Roy, scoring 15 runs off 10 balls, including 1 four and 1 six.
LIVE Score KRK 140/8 (17.4) CRR: 7.92
Quetta Gladiators opt to bowl
PSL 2024 Live Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators: Karachi 7 Down
Hasan Ali's attempt to attack results in a catch by Akeal Hosein off Abrar Ahmed's delivery, departing for 2 runs off 2 balls.
LIVE Score KRK 136/7 (16.3) CRR: 8.24
Quetta Gladiators opt to bowl
PSL 2024 Live Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators: Quick Wickets For QG
Akeal Hosein claims Nawaz's wicket as he chops a delivery away, caught low by Abrar Ahmed at backward point, ending Nawaz's handy knock of 28 runs from 19 balls, featuring 4 boundaries.
LIVE Score KRK 134/6 (16.1) CRR: 8.29
Quetta Gladiators opt to bowl
PSL 2024 Live Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators: Shoaib Malik Out
Shoaib Malik's struggle ends as he mistimes a lofted stroke off Abrar Ahmed, caught by Roy at long-off, departing for 12 runs off 20 balls.
LIVE Score KRK 111/4 (13) CRR: 8.54
Quetta Gladiators opt to bowl
PSL 2024 Live Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators: Kings Bounce Back With Quick Runs
Nawaz capitalizes on Mohammad Wasim's deliveries, smashing two fours, including an uppercut over backward point, while Shakeel drops a chance, as he and Shoaib Malik rotate the strike with singles.
LIVE Score KRK 93/3 (11) CRR: 8.45
Quetta Gladiators opt to bowl
PSL 2024 Live Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators: Kings Need Partnership
Usman Tariq maintains control, conceding singles with floated deliveries, including tidy running between the wickets, while Shoaib Malik defends or nudges for runs.
LIVE Score KRK 76/3 (9) CRR: 8.44
Quetta Gladiators opt to bowl
PSL 2024 Live Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators: Karachi 3 Down
James Vince departs lbw to Usman Tariq's spinning delivery, declining a review, scoring 37 runs off 25 balls, featuring 8 boundaries.
LIVE Score KRK 64/3 (7) CRR: 9.14
Quetta Gladiators opt to bowl
PSL 2024 Live Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators: Karachi Kings 2 Down
Seifert, after a failed review, falls lbw to Usman Tariq's drifting delivery, missing a flick and confirmed out by ball-tracking, departing for 21 runs with 2 boundaries and 1 six.
LIVE Score KRK 61/2 (6.1) CRR: 9.89
Quetta Gladiators opt to bowl
PSL 2024 Live Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators: Karachi Bounce Back
James Vince retains strike with a tucked single, followed by three consecutive fours including a slog sweep and expert cuts, as Karachi reaches 50, while he defends the remaining deliveries with assurance.
LIVE Score KRK 53/1 (5) CRR: 10.6
Quetta Gladiators opt to bowl
PSL 2024 Live Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators: Akeal Hosein Strikes In 1st Over
Akeal Hosein bowls Masood, who makes room but is deceived by a fuller delivery, celebrating the wicket with elation.
LIVE Score KRK 2/1 (0.3) CRR: 4
Quetta Gladiators opt to bowl
PSL 2024 Live Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators: Probable Playing XIs
Karachi Kings (Playing XI): Shan Masood(c), Tim Seifert(w), James Vince, Shoaib Malik, Kieron Pollard, Mohammad Nawaz, Irfan Khan, Anwar Ali, Hasan Ali, Zahid Mahmood, Blessing Muzarabani
Quetta Gladiators (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Saud Shakeel, Khawaja Nafay, Rilee Rossouw(c), Sarfaraz Ahmed(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Sohail Khan, Usman Tariq, Abrar Ahmed
PSL 2024 Live Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators: Toss Report
Quetta Gladiators won the toss and opted to field first against Karachi Kings in match number 16 of the Pakistan Super League 2024 at the National Stadium, Karachi on Thursday.
PSL 2024 Live Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators: Quetta Gladiators Playing 11 vs Karachi Kings
Jason Roy, Saud Shakeel, Khawaja Naffay, Rilee Rossouw (captain), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Sherfane Rutherford, Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Amir, Usman Tariq, Abrar Ahmed.
PSL 2024 Live Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators: Karachi Kings Predicted Playing 11 vs Quetta Gladiators
Shan Masood (captain), Tim Seifert (wicketkeeper), Leus du Plooy, Shoaib Malik, Kieron Pollard, Mohammad Nawaz, Irfan Khan, Hasan Ali, Tabraiz Shamsi, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ami Khan.
PSL 2024 Live Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators: Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Dream11
Wicket-keeper: Sarfaraz Ahmed
Batters: Jason Roy, Khawaja Naffay, Rilee Rossouw, Kieron Pollard
All-rounders: Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Nawaz
Bowlers: Mohammad Ami, Abrar Ahmed, Mir Hamza, Hasan Ali
Captain: Kieron Pollard
Vice-captain: Jason Roy
PSL 2024 Live Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators: Full Sqauds Quetta Gladiators
Jason Roy, Saud Shakeel, Khawaja Nafay, Rilee Rossouw (captain), Sajjad Ali (wicketkeeper), Sherfane Rutherford, Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq, Mohammad Hasnain, Will Smeed, Adil Naz, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Omair Yousuf, Bismillah Khan, Usman Qadir, Laurie Evans, Sohail Khan.
PSL 2024 Live Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators: Quetta Gladiators Squad Analysis
Quetta Gladiators boast a star-studded lineup including Sarfaraz Ahmed and Mohammad Amir. Their depth and experience make them a formidable opponent for any team.
PSL 2024 Live Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators: Full Squads Karachi Kings
Shan Masood (captain), Muhammad Akhlaq (wicketkeeper), James Vince, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Nawaz, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Irfan Khan, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tim Seifert, Anwar Ali, Leus du Plooy, Blessing Muzarabani, Mohammad Aamir Khan, Zahid Mahmood, Sirajuddin, Arafat Minhas, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Saad Baig, Fawad Ali.
PSL 2024 Live Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators: Karachi Kings Squad Overview
Key players like Kieron Pollard and Shoaib Malik headline Karachi Kings' lineup. Their contributions will be crucial as the team strives for a comeback victory in the tournament.
PSL 2024 Live Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators: Quetta Gladiators’ Dominance
Quetta Gladiators, under Rilee Rossouw's leadership, enjoyed a strong start in PSL 2024. With star players like Jason Roy, they pose a significant challenge to Karachi Kings' ambitions.
PSL 2024 Live Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators: Karachi Kings’ Recent Form
Karachi Kings, led by Shan Masood, aim to recover from a recent setback against Islamabad United. Despite a promising start, they face pressure to bounce back against a formidable Gladiators squad.
PSL 2024 Live Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators: Clash of Titans
The anticipated showdown between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2024 promises fireworks. Recent performances set the stage for an intense battle at the National Stadium in Karachi.