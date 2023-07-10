AFG 126 (45.2) | BAN vs AFG 3rd ODI Cricket Score and Updates: Bangladesh Bowlers Dominate But Azmatullah Omarzai's Fifty Help Afghanistan

Bangladesh bowled really well and stopped Afghanistan from scoring many runs. Shoriful and Taskin bowled especially well at the beginning and made Afghanistan lose five wickets in 16 overs. Then, Bangladesh's spinners continued the pressure with their clever bowling. Shoriful Islam was the best bowler, taking four wickets, and Shakib only gave away 13 runs in 10 overs and got a wicket too. Bangladesh had a chance to keep Afghanistan's score under 100, but Azmatullah scored fifty runs and helped his team reach 125. Now, we will see if Bangladesh can chase this score quickly or if there will be a surprising turn of events.

