AFG 126 (45.2) | BAN vs AFG 3rd ODI Cricket Score and Updates: Bangladesh Bowlers Dominate But Azmatullah Omarzai's Fifty Help Afghanistan
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan (BAN vs AFG) 3rd ODI LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Shoriful Islam's four wicket haul and Azmatullah Omarzai's fifty highlights on first innings.
Bangladesh bowled really well and stopped Afghanistan from scoring many runs. Shoriful and Taskin bowled especially well at the beginning and made Afghanistan lose five wickets in 16 overs. Then, Bangladesh's spinners continued the pressure with their clever bowling. Shoriful Islam was the best bowler, taking four wickets, and Shakib only gave away 13 runs in 10 overs and got a wicket too. Bangladesh had a chance to keep Afghanistan's score under 100, but Azmatullah scored fifty runs and helped his team reach 125. Now, we will see if Bangladesh can chase this score quickly or if there will be a surprising turn of events.
LIVE Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI: Mid-Innings
Bangladesh did a great job in bowling and prevented Afghanistan from scoring many runs. Shoriful and Taskin bowled well at the beginning, and Afghanistan lost five wickets and could only score 32 runs in 16 overs. The spinners continued the good work and put pressure on the Afghan team. Shoriful Islam was the best bowler with four wickets, while Shakib only gave away 13 runs in 10 overs and also took a wicket. Bangladesh had a chance to limit Afghanistan to less than 100 runs, but Azmatullah scored fifty runs and helped his team reach a total of 125. Now, it remains to be seen if Bangladesh can quickly chase this score or if there will be a surprise turnaround in the match.
Live Score AFG 126 (45.2) CRR: 2.78
Innings Break
LIVE Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI: AFG All Out For 126
Azmatullah is caught by Naim off the bowling of Taskin Ahmed. Taskin delivers a slower ball on off, and Azmatullah attempts a big shot but miscues it towards long-off. Naim takes a well-judged catch to end Azmatullah's innings. Azmatullah scored 56 runs off 71 balls, including 1 boundary and 3 sixes. It was a commendable knock by Azmatullah.
Live Score AFG 126 (45.2) CRR: 2.78
Innings Break
LIVE Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI: AFG 9 Down
Mehidy Hasan Miraz dismisses Mujeeb as he is caught by Afif Hossain. Mujeeb scored 11 runs off 34 balls, including 2 boundaries. This wicket breaks the partnership between the two players.
Live Score AFG 125/9 (45) CRR: 2.78
Afghanistan opt to bat
LIVE Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI: BAN Bowlers Fail To Take Wickets
In the 42nd over, Mehidy Hasan Miraz bowled full and straight, allowing Azmatullah to score a single. Mujeeb punched the ball to long-off for another single. Mujeeb pushed a low delivery into the off-side for no run. Azmatullah knocked the ball to long-off for a single. Mujeeb punched a short ball into the off-side for one run. Azmatullah punched a flatter delivery to long-off for a single. After 42 overs, Afghanistan was 106-8 with Mujeeb scoring 4 runs off 25 balls and Azmatullah scoring 45 runs off 60 balls. Taijul Islam bowled the 41st over, with Mujeeb failing to score any runs in four deliveries and Azmatullah hitting a single. After 41 overs, Afghanistan was 105-8. In the 40th over, Mehidy Hasan Miraz kept Mujeeb from scoring
Live Score AFG 111/8 (43) CRR: 2.58
Afghanistan opt to bat
LIVE Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI: Azmatullah Omarzai Near Fifty
In the 37th over, Taijul Islam bowled a wide delivery and Azmatullah Omarzai hit a six over deep mid-wicket. Mujeeb Ur Rahman pushed a delivery to cover. In the 38th over, Shakib Al Hasan bowled several dot balls to Mujeeb and Azmatullah, who scored a single and defended the ball respectively. The score after 38 overs was 102-8, with Azmatullah on 41 and Mujeeb on 4. Taijul Islam had figures of 7-0-29-2, while Shakib had figures of 9-1-12-1.
Live Score AFG 103/8 (39) CRR: 2.64
Afghanistan opt to bat
LIVE Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI: AFG 8 Down
Zia-ur-Rehman removes Taijul Islam, is dismissed bowled! The Bangladesh supporters are thrilled by this wicket. It was a quicker delivery outside off that turned a bit, Zia-ur-Rehman attempted to drive it through the off-side but was deceived by the pace, resulting in his off-stump being uprooted. Can Bangladesh successfully limit Afghanistan to a total below 100? Zia-ur-Rehman departs after scoring 5 runs off 30 balls, including one boundary.
Live Score AFG 89/8 (35.4) CRR: 2.5
Afghanistan opt to bat
LIVE Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI: AFG Add Some Valuable Runs
In the 32nd over, Taskin Ahmed bowled a mix of full and short deliveries to Zia-ur-Rehman. Zia-ur-Rehman managed to hit a four off a wide delivery but couldn't score runs off the other deliveries. Taijul Islam then bowled a series of deliveries, with Zia-ur-Rehman unable to score runs. Azmatullah Omarzai scored a single off Taijul's last delivery. At the end of the 32nd over, Afghanistan's score was 81-7, with Zia-ur-Rehman batting at 1(18) and Azmatullah Omarzai at 29(37).
Live Score AFG 86/7 (33) CRR: 2.61
Afghanistan opt to bat
LIVE Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI: AFG 7 Down
Abdul Rahman, caught by Taijul Islam, off the bowling of Shoriful Islam! Shoriful takes his fourth wicket as he delivers a short ball on the middle and leg stump. Abdul Rahman attempts a pull shot towards the fine leg region. However, a fielder positioned deep takes a brilliant running catch to his right. Afghanistan loses their seventh wicket! Shoriful now has the opportunity to achieve his first-ever five-wicket haul. Will he be able to do it? Abdul Rahman departs, caught by Taijul Islam off the bowling of Shoriful Islam, scoring 4 runs off 20 balls.
Live Score AFG 68/7 (27) CRR: 2.52
Afghanistan opt to bat
LIVE Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI: BAN On Top
In the 25th over, Shakib Al Hasan bowled a maiden over, keeping the batsman, Abdul Rahman, from scoring any runs. Rahman played defensively, knocking the ball to various fielders. In the next over by Shoriful Islam, Rahman scored 1 run by slicing the ball to deep backward point. Azmatullah Omarzai also contributed with singles, while Rahman and Azmatullah faced some short deliveries. The score after 25 overs was 67-6 in favor of Afghanistan.
Live Score AFG 67/6 (26) CRR: 2.58
Afghanistan opt to bat
LIVE Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI: AFG Need Partnership
In the 23rd over, Taijul Islam bowled a variety of deliveries. Abdul Rahman played defensively and steered the ball to point. Azmatullah pushed the ball towards cover-point for a single and then hit a six over wide long-on. At the end of the over, Afghanistan's score was 56-6. Shoriful Islam bowled the 22nd over, with Abdul Rahman having some close calls but surviving. Azmatullah scored a single and steered another ball towards point.
Live Score AFG 63/6 (24) CRR: 2.62
Afghanistan opt to bat
LIVE Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI: AFG 6 Down
Shahidi falls victim to Taijul Islam's bowling, dismissed bowled! The captain's departure adds to the team's woes. Taijul delivered a fuller ball aimed at the middle and leg stump. Shahidi went down on one knee to execute a reverse sweep but completely missed the ball, resulting in the leg stump being disturbed. It's a disappointing end to his innings as he was persistently attempting this shot. Afghanistan's situation worsens as they lose their sixth wicket. Shahidi's contribution amounts to 22 runs off 54 balls, including four boundaries.
Live Score AFG 53/6 (21.3) CRR: 2.47
Afghanistan opt to bat
LIVE Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI: AFG Look To Bounce Back
In the 19th over, Taijul Islam bowled to Shahidi, who couldn't score off the first two deliveries. Azmatullah managed to hit a single off the third ball. Shahidi then hit a single and a boundary off the next two deliveries, followed by a dot ball. In the previous over by Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shahidi hit a four and a single, while Azmatullah couldn't score off the last two deliveries. After 19 overs, Afghanistan's score was 41 for 5. Azmatullah had scored 3 runs off 6 balls, while Shahidi had scored 13 runs off 45 balls. Mehidy Hasan Miraz had bowled 5 overs, conceded 14 runs, and took no wickets.
Live Score AFG 47/5 (20) CRR: 2.35
Afghanistan opt to bat
LIVE Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI: AFG On Backfoot
In the 17th over, Shakib Al Hasan bowled to Shahidi, who failed to score on all six deliveries. The bowler had a smile on his face as Shahidi missed a reverse-sweep and got a leading edge on another delivery. Azmatullah managed to take a single on the last ball. The score after 17 overs was 34-5, with Shahidi at 8 runs and Azmatullah at 1 run. Mehidy Hasan Miraz bowled the 16th over, where Shahidi and Azmatullah scored 1 run each and Shahidi survived a risky single.
Live Score AFG 35/5 (18) CRR: 1.94
Afghanistan opt to bat
LIVE Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI: AFG 5 Down
Najibullah replaces Shakib, but he doesn't last long. Shakib changes his angle to come around the wicket. Najibullah attempts a sweep but misses the ball, which hits him on the front pad right in line with the stumps. The players make a confident appeal for an lbw, and umpire Adrian Holdstock raises his finger in agreement. Najibullah signals for a review. The replays show that there was no bat involved, as confirmed by UltraEdge. The ball tracking confirms that it would have hit the middle stump, as all three red lights are displayed. Najibullah is out lbw to Shakib, scoring 10 runs off 22 balls, including one boundary. With only 32 runs on the board, Afghanistan has lost half their team and exhausted both of their reviews.
Live Score AFG 32/5 (15.5) CRR: 2.02
Afghanistan opt to bat
LIVE Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI: Mehidy vs Najibullah
In the 14th over, Mehidy Hasan Miraz bowled to Najibullah. Najibullah played a forward defense and blocked a few deliveries. He then hit a four by lifting the ball over mid-on, although he didn't quite middle it. He couldn't beat the fielder at cover on another occasion. Shahidi scored a single off the last ball. At this point, the score was 26-4 for Afghanistan, with Shahidi at 5(27) and Najibullah at 6(16). Shakib Al Hasan had figures of 2-0-4-0. In the 13th over, Shakib bowled to Shahidi, who miscued a pull shot. Shahidi then jabbed a delivery to mid-wicket and miscued a sweep to square leg. He played defensively to a full delivery. Najibullah punched a ball to long-off for a single and then played one back to the bowler.
Live Score AFG 31/4 (15) CRR: 2.07
Afghanistan opt to bat
LIVE Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI: AFG need big partnership
In the 12th over, Mehidy Hasan Miraz bowled a maiden over to Hashmatullah Shahidi, with Shahidi unable to score runs off any of the six deliveries. The score after 12 overs was 24-4, with Najibullah Zadran batting on 5(14) and Hashmatullah Shahidi on 4(17). Shakib Al Hasan bowled the previous over, conceding only 1 run. The score after 11 overs was 22-4. In the 10th over, Mehidy Hasan Miraz bowled another maiden over to Najibullah Zadran.
Live Score AFG 24/4 (13) CRR: 1.85
Afghanistan opt to bat
LIVE Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI: Shoriful Islam gets Mohammad Nabi out
Afghanistan are in big trouble now as Mohammad Nabi falls leg-before to Shoriful Islam for 1. Najibullah Zadran joins his captain Hashmatullah Shahidi in the middle.
Afghanistan are 16/4 in 9 overs vs Bangladesh
LIVE BAN vs AFG 3rd ODI: Taskin Ahmed dismisses Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Taskin Ahmed strikes for Bangladesh, sends back Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who smashed 145 in the second ODI as Mohammad Nabi joins skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi in the middle. Both Shahidi and Nabi are batting on 0.
Afghanistan are 14/3 in 7 overs vs Bangladesh
LIVE Bangladesh vs Afghanistan: Shoriful Islam keeps things tight
Bangladesh pacer Shoriful gives away just 1 run in his third over after claiming 2 wickets in his second. Rahmanullah Gurbaz has got off the mark and is batting on 5 while Afghan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi is batting on 0.
Afghanistan are 14/2 in 5 overs vs Bangladesh
LIVE BAN vs AFG 3rd ODI: Shoriful Islam grabs two wickets in the over
It's a stunning start by Shoriful Islam for Shoriful Islam in his second over as he dismisses Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmat Shah within four deliveries. Last match's centurion Ibrahim Zadran is dismissed for 1 while Rahmat Shah is also caught behind for a duck. Rahmanullah Gurbaz is batting on 0 as skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi joins him in the middle.
Afghanistan are 8/2 in 3 overs vs Bangladesh
LIVE Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI: Shoriful Islam starts off for Bangladesh
Pacer Shoriful Islam bowls the first over for Bangladesh and concedes just one wide in the over as Rahmanullah Gurbaz plays out six dot ball. Ibrahim Zadran the other opener is yet to open his account.
Afghanistan are 1/0 in 1 over vs Bangladesh
BAN vs AFG 3rd ODI: Rashid Khan rested for 3rd ODI by Afghans
Afghanistan have decided to rest all-rounder Rashid Khan for the third and final ODI before the T20I series. Here are the playing 11 of Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI...
Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Litton Das (c), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Taijul Islam
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Zia-ur-Rehman
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI: Afghan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi wins toss, elects to bat
Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi has won the toss and elected to bat first in the third and final ODI at Chattogram today.
BAN vs AFG 3rd ODI: Toss to take place soon
Bangladesh captain Litton Das and Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi will be out for toss soon for the third ODI at Chattogram today. Stay tuned for more updates from the ground!
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI: Check Dream11 Fantasy Picks
Rashid Khan or Mehidy Hasan Miraz? Najmul Hossain Shanto or Rahmanullah Gurbaz? Who should be your top fantasy picks?
BAN vs AFG 3rd ODI: Rashid Khan vs Najmul Hossain Shanto
Afghanistan and Gujarat Titans leg-spinner Rashid Khan has been in sensational form, claiming 14 wickets in the last 8 ODIs at a strike-rate of 24.78. Bangladesh batter Najmul Hossain Shanto has been in terrific touch with the bat, scoring 360 runs in the last 10 ODIs at a strike-rate of over 91. Who will come out on top today?
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI: Aakash Chopra applauds Afghanistan
Former India opener Aakash Chopra praised Afghanistan cricket team for their series win over Bangladesh. "They (Afghanistan) spun a web of spin, the spinners have picked up wickets consistently. Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz - batting has fired. Afghanistan are saying these are also subcontinental conditions and it will be similar conditions at the World Cup in India - so rule them out at your own peril," Chopra said in a YouTube video on his channel.
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI: Mushfiqur Rahim vs Fazalhaq Farooqi
Bangladesh wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim is their 'in form' batter with 430 runs in their last 10 matches at an average of 61.42 with a strike-rate of over 101. Afghanistan and Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi has been impressive with the ball, claiming 16 wickets in their last 10 games. Who will come out on top between Rahim and Farooqi on Tuesday?
BAN vs AFG 3rd ODI: Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott all praise for Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Afghanistan head coach and former England batter Jonathan Trott was full of praise for second ODI centurion Rahmanullah Gurbaz. "He (Gurbaz) can score everywhere around the ground," Trott said after the second ODI.
"He sometimes rushes it and thinks that every game is a T20. The longer Gurbaz bats for us, the more chance we have of winning. I was obviously very happy with how (the opening partnership) was going, especially the shots that they played. It was certainly on a wicket where if you bowl well, you can create some pressure. It had a little variable bounce," he added.
BAN vs AFG 3rd ODI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran in record stand
Afghanistan openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran put on a massive 256 runs for the opening wicket against Bangladesh in the second ODI on Saturday. Gurbaz and Zadran also put on Afghanistan's highest ODI partnership for any wicket, beating the 218 put on by Karim Sadiq and Mohammad Shahzad for the second wicket against Scotland in 2010.
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI: Mehidy Hasan Miraz not worried about series loss
Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz is not worried about the ODI series loss to Afghanistan, terming it two bad days. "I think we had two bad days. We are not worried about it," Miraz said after the 2nd ODI.
"We can plan better for the Asia Cup and World Cup. We play to win every game. We will find out where we lack. I said in a press conference a little while ago that losing against Afghanistan won't make us a bad side."
BAN vs AFG 3rd ODI: Check Livestreaming details
Bangladesh will be up against Afghanistan in the third and final ODI in Chattogram today.
Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI: Afghanistan have won 3 out of last 5 ODIs
Afghanistan cricket team have won three of the last 5 ODI games against hosts Bangladesh, including the last three in a row. Can the Afghans continue their dominance over Bangladesh today?
BAN vs AFG 3rd ODI: Afghanistan look to complete whitewash
Visitors Afghanistan have already sealed a ODI series win over Bangladesh with their win in 2nd ODI. A win on Tuesday will ensure a rare 3-0 series whitewash for Hashmatullah Shahidi's side. Can Bangladesh notch up a consolation win tonight?
Live Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 3rd ODI: Probable Playing XI
Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Litton Das (c), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Saleem Safi
Live Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 3rd ODI: Full Squad
Bangladesh Squad: Mohammad Naim, Litton Das(c), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Rony Talukdar, Shoriful Islam
Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Riaz Hassan, Shahidullah Kamal, Ikram Alikhil, Zia-ur-Rehman, Wafadar Momand, Sayed Shirzad, Abdul Rahman