Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan 2023 3rd ODI Match Livestreaming: When And Where To Watch BAN Vs AFG LIVE In India

Afghanistan have managed to complete a rare ODI series win over hosts Bangladesh and will now be eyeing a 3-0 whitewash as the two sides face off in the third and final ODI at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Tuesday. After winning the first rain-hit ODI by 17 runs (DLS method, Afghanistan posted a massive 142-run win in the second ODI to seal the series win.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz was the star of Afghanistan win, smashing 145 off just 125 balls with 8 sixes and 13 fours along with Ibrahim Zadran, who scored 100 off 119 balls. The opening pair of Afghanistan posted 256 runs for the first wicket ad the Afghans posted 331 for 8.

In reply, Bangladesh were bundled out for 189 with Fazalhaq Farooqi and Mujeeb ur Rahman claiming 3 wickets each and Rashid Khan picking up 2/28 as well. Afghanistan will now look to complete a rare ODI series whitewash against Bangladesh on their home turf after of the ODI World Cup 2023 later this year.

_: Snapshots from AfghanAtalan's practice session this afternoon ahead of their third match of the ODI series tomorrow. _#AfghanAtalan | #BANvAFG2023 | #XBull pic.twitter.com/SfsHTZq0pG — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) July 10, 2023

Here are all the details about Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI in Chattogram HERE…

When is Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI going to take place?

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI will take place on Tuesday, July 11.

Where is Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI going to take place?

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI will be held at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

What time will Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI start?

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI will start at 130pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 1pm.

Where can I watch Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI on TV in India?

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI will not be available LIVE on TV in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI in India?

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI will be available on Fancode website and app.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI Predicted 11

Bangladesh: Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das (C), Mushfiqur Rahim(wk), Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi(C), Ibrahim Zadran, R Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(wk), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Saleem, Rashid Khan