Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI: Dream11 Team Prediction And More

Afghanistan and Bangladesh will be playing the third and final ODI of the series today in Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. Afghanistan has already claimed the series and will walk into the match with the aim of whitewashing Bangladesh on their home ground. This victory will be a huge morale booster for Afghanistan, with the ODI World Cup approaching fast. They will be looking forward to carry this momentum into the World Cup. Bangladesh, meanwhile, were dealt a serious blow to the composition of their side with Tamim Iqbal suddenly relinquishing captaincy and announcing retirement after the first match.

Bangladesh had a very disappointing performance in the last game as they were blown away by the Afghanistan openers. Bangladeshi bowlers did clean up the mess but it was a little too late and the damage was done already. The home team lost by a big margin of 142 runs and were bowled out for 189 by Afghanistan who capitalised on the brilliant score put up by their batting unit.

Bangladesh will be playing for respect in the 3rd ODI to save a whitewash and would look to win the first match of the series. Liton Das will have to lead from the front and put up a good fight against a great Afghanistan spin attack.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI: Details

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, Bangladesh.

Date and Time: July 11, 1:30 pm

Live streaming and TV details: The match will be available on Fancode website and app. There will be no live telecast of the 3rd ODI between Afghanistan and Bangladesh in India.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI: Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batsmen: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy,

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi

Bowlers: Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rashid Khan, Mustafizur Rahman

Captain: Rashid Khan

Vice-captain: Litton Das

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI: Probable 11

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Saleem Safi

Bangladesh: Litton Das(c), Mohammad Naim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman