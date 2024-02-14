trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2721313
IND VS ENG Day 1, 3rd Test Cricket Match Live Score: Rohit Sharma vs Ben Stokes

India Vs England (IND Vs ENG) Day 1, 3rd Test LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Team India look to take lead in the 5-match series with a win in Rajkot.

Last Updated: Feb 14, 2024, 06:24 PM IST
Team India will go head-to-head against England in the third Test on Thursday (February 15) at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium. Ben Stokes-led England started off the series with a stunning win but India bounced back in the second in Vizag. Jasprit Bumrah and Yashasvi Jaiswal were on top of their game in the second one. The main concern for India will be the middle-order collapse which they will like to avoid in this third Test.

Without the likes of Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and more, India will field a less experienced Test side filled with lots of youngsters hungry to make their mark for the country. It is Test number 100 for Ben Stokes and surely he will look to win it to take lead in this series.

Follow LIVE Score And Updates From India vs England 3rd Test Day 1 Here.

14 February 2024
18:24 PM

LIVE India vs England 3rd Test Day 1

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the India vs England 3rd Test Day 1. The action will begin in Rajkot tomorrow morning, stay tuned for all the key updates of this fixture.

