IND VS ENG Day 1, 3rd Test Cricket Match Live Score: Rohit Sharma vs Ben Stokes

Team India will go head-to-head against England in the third Test on Thursday (February 15) at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium. Ben Stokes-led England started off the series with a stunning win but India bounced back in the second in Vizag. Jasprit Bumrah and Yashasvi Jaiswal were on top of their game in the second one. The main concern for India will be the middle-order collapse which they will like to avoid in this third Test.

Without the likes of Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and more, India will field a less experienced Test side filled with lots of youngsters hungry to make their mark for the country. It is Test number 100 for Ben Stokes and surely he will look to win it to take lead in this series.

Follow LIVE Score And Updates From India vs England 3rd Test Day 1 Here.