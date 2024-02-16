trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2722020
NewsCricket
INDIA VS ENGLAND 3RD TEST

Ashwin Completes 500 Test Wickets; Sachin Tendulkar Gives Him A New Name After Achieving Landmark

Ashwin also became only the third off-spinner to achieve the feat and continues to be the second highest wicket-taker for India behind Kumble, who ended his career with 619 scalps.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shubham Pandey|Last Updated: Feb 16, 2024, 04:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Ashwin Completes 500 Test Wickets; Sachin Tendulkar Gives Him A New Name After Achieving Landmark R Ashwin. (Image: ANI)

R Ashwin finally grabbed his 500th Test wicket when he dismissed Zak Crawley in the first innings of the third Test going on at Rajkot. Ravichandran Ashwin claimed his milestone Test wicket as he dismissed Zak Crawley, providing India with a crucial breakthrough in a tense moment of the match. Ashwin delivered a tossed-up full delivery on leg-stump, causing Crawley to lean in for a sweep. However, the ball dipped unexpectedly, landing slightly shorter and creating a puff of dust as it made contact with the pitch.

Also Read | India Vs England: Sarfaraz Khan To Hardik Pandya, Fastest Fifties On Test Debut For India; In Pics

This slight variation deceived Crawley, resulting in a top-edge that was safely pouched by Rajat Patidar, who sprinted back from fine-leg to complete the catch over his shoulder. Ashwin's achievement marks him as a modern-day great for India, and he was rightfully swarmed by his teammates in celebration of this exclusive milestone. Crawley departed after scoring 15 runs from 28 deliveries, including two boundaries.

Watch Ashwin's 500th Test wicket here:

There were many congratulatory wishes that poured in social media after Ashwin touched the remarkable figure. India legend Sachin Tendulkar was among the first notable figures to acknowledge the achievement on X (formerly Twitter). He also gave a new name to the off-spinner from Tamil Nadu. He tweeted: "500 Test wickets for a one-in-a-million bowler! In AshWIN the SpinNER, there was always a WINNER. 500 wickets is a huge milestone in Test cricket. Congratulations, Champion!"

Ashwin also got congratulatory message from Indian film star Dhanush. He tweeted: "Congratulations @ashwinravi99 on this incredible achievement. Thank you for making us proud." 

"From Chennai to the cricketing cosmos, @ashwinravi99's journey to 500 Test wickets is a saga of grit, guile, and unrivaled skill. A monumental achievement that cements his legacy in the annals of cricketing history. Bravo, Ashwin," tweeted Dinesh Karthik.

Check out the tweets here: 

Having made his Test debut in 2011, Ashwin has come a long way.The engineering graduate from Chennai started out as a top-order batter and tried his hand at medium pace bowling before settling for the role of an off-spinner, a decision that was forced by a back injury during his teenage years.

Following the Kumble and Harbhajan Singh era, Ashwin had big shoes to fill and he has done that with remarkable consistency. In his first 16 Tests, Ashwin snared nine five-wicket hauls and became the fastest to the 300 wickets club.Ashwin has also proved his worth in the shorter formats, having played 116 ODIS for his 156 wickets in the format. He has 72 wickets in 65 T20 International appearances.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Video analysis of 'Anti-Modi agenda' in Farmers' Protest
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court declares electoral bonds scheme unconstitutional
DNA Video
DNA: 'Army's victory' in Pakistan elections!
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Sonia Gandhi leave Lok Sabha and go to Rajya Sabha?
DNA Video
DNA: Farmer Protest 2.0..Is It fixed?
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive report from largest Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi
DNA Video
DNA: In Pakistan, army will 'choose' Prime Minister!
DNA Video
DNA: Qatar Releases 8 Ex-Indian Navy Personnel
DNA Video
DNA: Will independents form government in Pakistan elections?
DNA Video
DNA Test of Nonstop Target Killing in Kashmir