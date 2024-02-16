During the second day of the third Test between India and England, a significant incident occurred when all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin was penalised with a five-run penalty for running on the protected area of the pitch. This transpired in the 102nd over of India's innings, with the team at 358 for 7. Ashwin attempted to take a run after pushing the ball into the covers but was sent back by Dhruv Jurel. Umpire Joel Wilson fined India with the penalty after discussing the matter with Ashwin.

Consequently, England commenced their first innings from 5/0. This penalty was preceded by a warning issued to India earlier in the match when Ravindra Jadeja was cautioned for a similar offense on the first day of play.

The penalty was enforced in accordance with Law 41.14, which addresses the issue of batters causing damage to the pitch. The law stipulates that if a batter enters the protected area without reasonable cause, it is considered unfair and can result in penalties.

India finished the first innings at 445 bowled out. Like it was mentioned earlier, England began their innings at 5 for no loss without a ball bowled.

India would be very happy with the score after they were three down for not many runs on the board. Ravindra Jadeja and Rohit Sharma then got together to stitch a big partnership for the fourth wicket and rescued India's innings. Rohit finished with 131 while Jadeja got out early on Day 2 morning for 112.