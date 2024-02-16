trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2721933
NewsCricket
INDIA VS ENGLAND

Explained: Why England Have Been Awarded 5 Runs By Umpire? Here's Why R Ashwin's Mistake Cost India Hugely

England started their first innings at 5 for no loss thanks to the penalty. India got bowled out for 445 in the first innings with Rohit top-scoring with 131.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shubham Pandey|Last Updated: Feb 16, 2024, 01:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Explained: Why England Have Been Awarded 5 Runs By Umpire? Here's Why R Ashwin's Mistake Cost India Hugely Ashwin ran on the pitch during 3rd Test. (Image: X)

During the second day of the third Test between India and England, a significant incident occurred when all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin was penalised with a five-run penalty for running on the protected area of the pitch. This transpired in the 102nd over of India's innings, with the team at 358 for 7. Ashwin attempted to take a run after pushing the ball into the covers but was sent back by Dhruv Jurel. Umpire Joel Wilson fined India with the penalty after discussing the matter with Ashwin.

Consequently, England commenced their first innings from 5/0. This penalty was preceded by a warning issued to India earlier in the match when Ravindra Jadeja was cautioned for a similar offense on the first day of play.

The penalty was enforced in accordance with Law 41.14, which addresses the issue of batters causing damage to the pitch. The law stipulates that if a batter enters the protected area without reasonable cause, it is considered unfair and can result in penalties.

India finished the first innings at 445 bowled out. Like it was mentioned earlier, England began their innings at 5 for no loss without a ball bowled. 

India would be very happy with the score after they were three down for not many runs on the board. Ravindra Jadeja and Rohit Sharma then got together to stitch a big partnership for the fourth wicket and rescued India's innings. Rohit finished with 131 while Jadeja got out early on Day 2 morning for 112.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Video analysis of 'Anti-Modi agenda' in Farmers' Protest
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court declares electoral bonds scheme unconstitutional
DNA Video
DNA: 'Army's victory' in Pakistan elections!
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Sonia Gandhi leave Lok Sabha and go to Rajya Sabha?
DNA Video
DNA: Farmer Protest 2.0..Is It fixed?
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive report from largest Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi
DNA Video
DNA: In Pakistan, army will 'choose' Prime Minister!
DNA Video
DNA: Qatar Releases 8 Ex-Indian Navy Personnel
DNA Video
DNA: Will independents form government in Pakistan elections?
DNA Video
DNA Test of Nonstop Target Killing in Kashmir