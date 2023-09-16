trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2663183
NewsCricket
ASIA CUP 2023

LIVE Updates | IND VS SL, Asia Cup 2023 Final Cricket Match Live Score: Rohit Sharma Vs Dasun Shanaka

India Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Final Match LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Rohit Sharma's Men aim to beat defending champions to clinch title

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Shubham Pandey|Last Updated: Sep 16, 2023, 01:56 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

India Vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Final.
LIVE Blog

India take on Sri Lanka in the final of Asia Cup 2023 on September 17 at the R Premadasa stadium. Sri Lanka, led by Dasun Shanaka, are the defending champions and will have the support of the home crowd in the summit clash against World No 2 Indians. Rohit Sharma and Co will be aiming to finish the tournament on a high and set the tone ahead of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. If India win Asia Cup title, they will not just become the World No 1 ODI side, but also become the No 1 across all formats.

Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav are expected to return for the Indian side after resting in the last match vs Bangladesh. India lost to Bangladesh but will start as favourites to beat Sri Lanka in the final. Sri Lanka had given a tough fight to Indians in the Super 4 stage and would be backing themselves to beat them in the final.


Check LIVE Scores and Updates from India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 FINAL Match HERE.

16 September 2023
13:55 PM

India Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Updates: Rohit vs Dasun

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Asia Cup 2023 final between India and Sri Lanka. Both teams are in great form at the moment. Lankans will defending their title while India will aim to take back the trophy. Watch this space for all latest updates.

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train