LIVE Updates | IND VS SL, Asia Cup 2023 Final Cricket Match Live Score: Rohit Sharma Vs Dasun Shanaka
India take on Sri Lanka in the final of Asia Cup 2023 on September 17 at the R Premadasa stadium. Sri Lanka, led by Dasun Shanaka, are the defending champions and will have the support of the home crowd in the summit clash against World No 2 Indians. Rohit Sharma and Co will be aiming to finish the tournament on a high and set the tone ahead of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. If India win Asia Cup title, they will not just become the World No 1 ODI side, but also become the No 1 across all formats.
Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav are expected to return for the Indian side after resting in the last match vs Bangladesh. India lost to Bangladesh but will start as favourites to beat Sri Lanka in the final. Sri Lanka had given a tough fight to Indians in the Super 4 stage and would be backing themselves to beat them in the final.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Asia Cup 2023 final between India and Sri Lanka. Both teams are in great form at the moment. Lankans will defending their title while India will aim to take back the trophy. Watch this space for all latest updates.