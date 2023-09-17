IND Vs SL LIVE Streaming For Free: How To Watch India Vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Final Match

Asia Cup 2023 comes to an end today with the final taking place between India and Sri Lanka. The game will take place at R Premadasa stadium in Colombo. The weather prediction is not great for September 17, the original day of the final. However, there is a reserve day in place if it rains. India and Sri Lanka are deserved finalists, having lost just one match in the tournament so far.

India began their journey by sharing points with Pakistan after their first group game got washed out. The Men in Blue then thrashed Nepal by 10 wickets in a rain-curtailed game to qualify for the Super 4s. The Rohit Sharma and Co beat Pakistan in the first game of Super 4 by a big margin of 228 runs in a game that expanded to two days due to rain. This was the only match in the Super 4 stage that had a reserve day. India beat Sri Lanka next to qualify for the final on the basis of wins as well as healthy Net Run Rate (NRR). India lost to Bangladesh in their last Super 4 match as they rested as many as five players from the XI to give chance to the benched players.

Sri Lanka started their tournament with a win over Bangladesh whom they beat 5 wickets. They beat Afghanistan next by 2 runs to qualify for Super 4. Sri Lanka met Bangladesh again in Super 4 and beat them by 21 runs this time. They lost to India before beating Pakistan by 2 wickets in a virtual semi-final to qualify for the final.

Brace yourselves for an electrifying showdown that's set to make cricket history! India goes head to head with Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 Finals, and the excitement is off the charts! ____#AsiaCup2023 #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/pwsLM49YKE September 16, 2023

Here's everything you need to know about India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 final match:

When is the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 final match?

The India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 final match will be played on September 17.

What time does the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 final match start?

The India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 final match will start at 3:00 PM (IST). The toss will take place half an hour earlier.

Where is the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 final match being played?

The India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 final match will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 final match?

The India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 final match will broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to find the live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 final match?

The live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 final match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar app and website. You can also follow the live score and updates here at zeenews.india.com.