WI: 0-1 (0.1) | IND VS WI, 2nd T20 Cricket Match Live Score: Hardik Pandya Removes Brandon King, WI 1 Down
India Vs West Indies, 2nd T20 LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: After loss in 1st T20I, India will look for a win in 2nd T20I at Guyana
Trending Photos
After facing defeat in the 1st T20I, Team India will be aiming to make a strong comeback in the second match of the five-game series today. India lost the first match by 4 runs, failing to chase down a small target of 150 runs. It will be interesting to see whether one sees a change in India XI. There is Yashasvi Jaiswal, waiting in the wings to make his debut. But any change is unlikely as India may want to stick with Ishan Kishan at the top. All eyes will be on Shubman Gill and how he goes in this game. He has not been among runs of late and would surely want some runs under the belt.
Tilak Varma looked impressive on his T20I debut, stroking a quickfire 39 off 22 balls. It will be interesting to see how he goes. West Indies are a strong T20I outfit and the going can get tougher against them, unlike the Tests and ODI, in this format of the game. India will have to be on the ball to beat them in the 2nd T20I and level the series.
Check LIVE Score from India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match HERE.
LIVE IND vs WI 2nd T20: India finish at 152
India finish at 152 runs after Hardik Pandya smashed some sixes in the end. Ishan Kishan in the starting did well but besides these batters, no other player could make an impact like Tilak Varma.
IND: 152/7 (20 Overs)
LIVE IND vs WI: Pandya gone!
Hardik Pandya 24 (18) out bowled by Alzarri Joseph. India lose their skipper after a couple of big shots.
IND: 132/5 (18.2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs WI 2nd T20: Varma departs
India 5 down now as Tilak Varma departs after hitting fifty. Axar Patel joins Hardik Pandya in the middle. Jason Holder into the attack for West Indies.
IND: 120/5 (17 Overs)
LIVE IND vs WI 2nd T20: Varma keeps afloat
Tilak Varma keeps India afloat but West Indies keep the pressure on the opposition. Can India bounce back from this situation? Hardik Pandya has walked in with Axar Patel still to come in.
IND: 106/4 (15 Overs)
LIVE IND vs WI 2nd T20: India 4 down
That was not good for Sanju Samson, another failure innings from him as India go 4 down now. Hardik Pandya walks in at number 6.
IND: 85/4 (13 Overs)
LIVE IND vs WI 2nd T20: Sanju gone!
Sanju Samson 7 (8) stumped by Nicholas Pooran bowled by Akeal Hosein. West Indies get India 4 down now, they are in complete control of this contest.
IND: 78/4 (11.3 Overs)
LIVE IND vs WI 2nd T20: Gone!
Ishan Kishan 27 (23) out bowled by Romario Shepherd. India lose another one as Kishan departs. Nine overs gone and West Indies are on top of this contest.
IND: 60/3 (9.3 Overs)
LIVE IND vs WI 2nd T20: India look to bounce back
50 up for India and it has taken some time to get past the mark. Kishan and Tilak are key for India at the moment. Holder and Mayers attack the stumps for India
IND: 53/2 (9 Overs)
LIVE IND vs WI 2nd: Pressure on India
India are in a tricky spot at the moment with Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma in the middle. Both left-handers need to get going and build up a solid partnership.
IND: 37/2 (7 Overs)
LIVE IND vs WI 2nd T20: Kishan takes charge
Ishan Kishan going at it to make the most of the last over of powerplay. Joseph displays some brilliant bowling after getting smashed for a four.
IND: 33/2 (5.5 Overs)
LIVE India vs West Indies 2nd T20: WI on top
First Shubman Gill and later Suryakumar Yadav, SKY knew it moments before the third umpire made his decision, what a throw from Kyle Mayers. India 2 down in blink of an eye.
IND: 18/2 (3.4 Overs)
LIVE India vs West Indies 2nd T20: Steady start
It is a steady start for India as both openers take their time to settle and attack the opposition without any risky shots. Two maximums from both batters each.
IND: 16/0 (2.4 Overs)
LIVE India vs West Indies: Action begins
Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill open the batting for India and off we go in the second T20. Obed McCoy with the new ball attacks the stumps for West Indies.
IND: 1-0 (1 Over)
LIVE IND vs WI 2nd T20: Kuldeep injured
Kuldeep Yadav got hit while batting in the nets and was unavailable for selection for the 2nd T20I due to a sore left thumb. Ravi Bishnoi has earned a spot in his absence.
LIVE IND vs WI 2nd T20I: Playing 11s
West Indies (Playing XI): Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy.
India (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi.
LIVE IND vs WI 2nd T20: Toss report
Hardik Pandya has won the toss and elected to bat first against West Indies in the second T20I.
LIVE IND vs WI 2nd T20I: Ready for action
The second T20I between India and West Indies is about to begin in one hour. The game will begin at 8PM (IST) so do not go anywhere and stay tuned for the toss and lineups update with us.
LIVE IND vs WI 2nd T20: Revenge time
It is revenge time for Hardik Pandya's Men in Blue but West Indies are a very strong side when it comes to T20 cricket. Can the likes of Samson, Tilak and more shine today?
LIVE IND vs WI 2nd T20I: Rohit opens up on absence
Rohit Sharma has opened up on missing out in India's T20 squad since the 2022 World Cup. The skipper of ODI and Test format of India hinted that he wants to play T20 cricket for India in a video which went viral, check it out below.
Watch: Rohit Sharma Breaks Silence On Missing Out In India's T20 Side
LIVE IND vs WI 2nd T20: Toss timings
The toss will take place at 730 PM (IST) for the clash between India and West Indies. Captains Hardik Pandya and Rovman Powell will be coming out shortly.
LIVE IND vs WI 2nd T20: India reach venue
India have reached the venue for the second T20I against the West Indies. Will the Men in Blue make changes in the lineup or go out with the same players?
Guyana
Second #WIvIND T20I coming up #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/Qfdmt0eIP3
BCCI (@BCCI) August 6, 2023
LIVE IND vs WI 2nd T20: Focus on Pandya
Hardik Pandya has been average in his performances recently with the bat and this game will have a lot of eyes on him to point a finger at him and question his abilities as a skipper and captain.
LIVE IND vs WI 2nd T20: All eyes on Tilak Varma
Tilak had a fine debut. He started his international career with two maximums off the first three balls he played and was sensational in the field as well. India will look to get things done in the second game of the series.
LIVE IND vs WI 2nd T20: Pressure on Samson
Sanju Samson failed to impress in the previous contest after getting runout on 12 when India needed him to finish the game. Hardik Pandya also got out in the end moments of the game which left India in a very tricky spot.
LIVE IND vs WI 2nd T20: Dream11 prediction
WK: Ishan Kishan, Nicholas Pooran
Batters: Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Verma
All-rounder: Jason Holder, Hardik Pandya, Kyle Mayers
Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal
LIVE India vs West Indies 2nd T20: Pitch report
The pitch are not performing so good at the moment. When the teams clashed in the first T20I series, West Indies came on top of the contest in the end with some brilliant performances.
LIVE IND vs WI 2nd T20: Pressure on India
A lot of players like Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson and more are under tremendous pressure at the moment after losing the first game against West Indies.
LIVE IND vs WI 2nd T20I: India eye revenge
India lost the first game against West Indies in absence of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and more. The Hardik Pandya-led Men in Blue would be keen to get the job done this time.
IND vs WI LIVE: What Is The Toss Time?
The toss for the second T20I between India and West Indies will take place at 7.30 pm IST. The match starts at 8 pm IST.
Read the preview of the match here.
West Indies vs India 2nd T20: Probable Playing 11
WI Probable XI: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Johnson Charles/Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell (C), Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy
IND vs WI 2nd T20 LIVE: Probable Playing 11
India Probable XI: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (C), Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar
IND vs WI 2nd T20 LIVE: Landmark Match For Suryakumar Yadav
The 2nd T20I between India and West Indies will be a landmark match for Suryakumar Yadav, who has played 49 T20Is for far. This will be his 50th T20I match. Hopefully, Surya has a good game.
IND vs WI 2nd T20: Watch Out For Nicholas Pooran
Pooran showed shade of his brilliance in the first match, scoring 41 runs at strike rate of 120.59. He is good form, a the moment and India must have a plan to send the batter back as soon as possible. The longer Pooran spends time in the middle, the weaker will be India's chance to win the match and level the series.
India vs West Indies LIVE Updates: Check Livestreaming Details
India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match will be televised on the Doordarshan Network in India while the match will be will be streamed live on the Fancode app and the JioCinema app in India.
IND vs WI 2nd T20I: When Does The Match Start?
The 2nd T20I between India and West Indies will start at 8 pm IST and the toss for this match will take place half an hour ago, at 7.30 pm IST. Keep watching space for all latest news, updates from the match.
LIVE India vs West Indies: Pressure On Sanju Samson
With knock of just 12 runs in the first T20I, Sanju Samson will be under pressure to give big returns in the 2nd match of the series. He has been a big underperformer with the bat in this format internationally and time has come for him to show his worth.
India vs WI 2nd T20I LIVE: Surya Nearing MS Dhoni's T20I Tally
India batter Suryakumar Yadav is just 12 runs away from going past MS Dhoni's tally of all runs scored in the T20Is away from home.
Check the record here
IND vs WI 2nd T20I LIVE score: Check probable playing 11s
WI Probable XI: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Johnson Charles/Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell (C), Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy
IND Probable XI: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (C), Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar
India vs West Indies LIVE: Check Both The Squads
West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Oshane Thomas, Odean Smith
India Squad: Ishan Kishan(w), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan
India vs West Indies 2nd T20I LIVE: Hardik Pandya vs Rovman Powell
Hello and welcome to live coverage of 2nd T20I between India and West Indies on our live blog here. India under pressure to level series after losing first T20. On the other hand, Windies looking to extend lead. Watch this space for all latest updates from the match.