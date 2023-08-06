Suryakumar Yadav Just 12 RUNS Away From MS Dhoni's T20I Record, Likely To Move Past MSD In 2nd Match Vs West Indies

India Suryakumar Yadav got a brilliant start in the 1st T20I v West Indies, a few days ago, but could not convert it into a big score. It will be fascinating to see how the India No 3 in T20Is goes in the 2nd match of the series. He is a senior pro in the team in absence of veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli and he must take the added responsibility of taking India past the winning mark in the 2nd T20I to be played at te Providence Stadium in Guyana on Sunday (August 6).

Not to forget, Suryakumar is also closing in on the milestone of 1,000 runs in T20Is played away from home. He has scored 936 runs in 28 away T20I matches at an average of 44.57 and with an unbelievable strike rate of 177.60. Surya is also nearing a massive MS Dhoni tally. He just needs 12 runs to go past former captain's total runs scored in away T20Is. Dhoni scored 947 runs in 65 away games. Surya just needs two back-to-back sixes to go past the great man.

_ Dr K. J. Srinivasa - High Commissioner of India - hosted #TeamIndia at the Indian High Commission in Guyana ahead of the second T20I. #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/iDFrrNJg4w— BCCI (@BCCI) August 5, 2023

Pressure on Surya

There is no denying the fact that SKY, as he is popularly known as, will be under some sort of pressure. This is because he has not had a great time, batting in the ODIs. With a total of 78 runs from 3 matches, Surya had batted with a low average of 26. His poor ODI run has worried the Indian management ahead of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023. With Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul's comeback date still not certain, India's World Cup plans are in jeopardy. Surya is a big hopeful to replace one of them in the middle order. But unlike T20Is, he has not been able to perform in One-Dayers.

Surya now cannot afford to lose his T20I form too. This is the format that he bosses. He was the leading run-scorer in T20Is last year and in 2023, he would like to continue winning matches for India with the bat in hand.

Surya should continue to bat at Number 3 position for India in the 2nd T20I vs Windies as well. Indian team will be hoping for some runs on the track. Hopefully, the pitch will be fast, allowing the ball to come nicely on to the bat. Let's see how SKY goes in this big match for Team India.