India Vs West Indies 2023 2ndT20I Match Livestreaming For Free: When And Where To Watch IND Vs WI 2nd T20I LIVE In India

Indian cricket team will take on West Indies in the 2nd T20I at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. Hardik Pandya's men will be looking to level the series after tasting defeat in the 1st T20I by 4 runs. India bowled pretty well in that match but their batting wa below par. The West Indians showed why they are still a strong T20 outfit. The likes of Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Kyle Mayers make this T20 squad a potent opponents. Team India will have to be at their toes to win this match.

This will be the 2nd T20I for India batter Suryakumar Yadav. He has played 49 T20Is for India and this 2nd match will be his 50th. Surya is also nearing 1,000 T20I runs, batting away from home. He needs just 12 runs to surpass MS Dhoni's tally of runs away from home too.

It will be interesting to see if India make any changes in the playing XI for the 2nd T20I. Sanju Samson had a bad game as well as Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill. Kishan and Gill scored in single digits while Sanju got run out for just 12. However, India may want to still go ahead with the same XI.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2nd T20I between India and West Indies below:



What date 2nd T20I match between India vs West Indies will be played?

The 2nd T20I match between India vs West Indies will occur on August 6, Sunday.

Where will the 2nd T20I match India vs West Indies be played?

The 2nd T20I match between India vs West Indies will be played at the Providence Stadium, Guyana.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match?

India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match will be televised on the Doordarshan Network in India.

How to watch India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match online?

India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match will be streamed live on the Fancode app and the JioCinema app in India.