SL: 4-0 (1) | BAN VS SL, Asia Cup 2023 Match No 2 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne Begin Chase

Sri Lanka bowled out Bangladesh for 164 in 42.4 overs in their opening clash of Asia Cup 2023 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on Thursday (August 31). The Tigers had won the toss and opted to bat first. Najmul Hossain Shanto was the best batter on the day for Bangladesh, scoring 89 off 122 deliveries but others failed to live up to the same standards.

Sri Lanka, who were without Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Madushanka, and Lahiru Kumara, displayed a good bowling show with Matheesha Pathirana picking four wickets. Maheesh Theekshana too got two wickets. Even Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka got a wicket each. Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan scored a poor 5 off 11 balls. Bangladesh did not have Tamim Iqbal and Litton Das in lineup as they are ruled out due to injuries.



