ASIA CUP 2023

SL: 4-0 (1) | BAN VS SL, Asia Cup 2023 Match No 2 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne Begin Chase

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 2nd Match Asia Cup 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Defending champions Sri Lanka bowled out Bangladesh for 164 after they won the toss and opted to bat first.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 07:06 PM IST
Sri Lanka bowled out Bangladesh for 164 in 42.4 overs in their opening clash of Asia Cup 2023 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on Thursday (August 31). The Tigers had won the toss and opted to bat first. Najmul Hossain Shanto was the best batter on the day for Bangladesh, scoring 89 off 122 deliveries but others failed to live up to the same standards. 

Follow SL Vs BAN Asia Cup Ball-by-ball updates here

Sri Lanka, who were without Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Madushanka, and Lahiru Kumara, displayed a good bowling show with Matheesha Pathirana picking four wickets. Maheesh Theekshana too got two wickets. Even Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka got a wicket each. Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan scored a poor 5 off 11 balls. Bangladesh did not have Tamim Iqbal and Litton Das in lineup as they are ruled out due to injuries. 

Check LIVE Score And Updates from Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh from 2nd match of Asia Cup 2023 HERE.

31 August 2023
19:06 PM

LIVE SL vs BAN Asia Cup: Chase begins

Sri Lanka begin their chase of 165 runs with Pathum Nissanka and Dimuth Karunaratne as Taskin Ahmed attacks the stumps for Bangladesh. It looks like an easy task for Sri Lanka but anything can happen in this contest.

SL: 4/0 (1 Over)

18:55 PM

LIVE BAN vs SL Asia Cup updates: Shocking turn of events

Bangladesh got all out for 164 from being at 127/4 at one point. What a performance by the Sri Lanka bowlers in the later part of the innings of Bangladesh. Plenty to think for the Tigers after their first innings.

 

18:25 PM

Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh ODI LIVE Updates: B'desh bowled out

Bangladesh have been bowled out for just 164 inside 43 overs. Matheesha Pathirana picked up four wickets for just 32 runs in 7.4 overs and is the pick of the bowlers. Theekshana got 2 while Dhananjaya, Wellalage and Shanaka got a wicket each. Najmul Hossain Shanto was the best batter, scoring 89, for Bangladesh.

BAN 164 (42.4)

18:24 PM

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Shanto Departs For 89

After playing a top knock of 89 runs, Najmul Hossain Shanto has departed. Two wickets fall in quick succession as Mehadi Hasan also fell in the last over. Bangladesh may get bowled out under 200.

BAN 162/8 (41.5)

18:15 PM

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Shanto Nearing Hundred

Shanto is batting on 88 and looks set for a hundred. He has been the best batter so far for Bangladesh and he must ensure he goes on and on for them and take them to a big total.

BAN 160/6 (40.2)

18:05 PM

BAN VS SL, Asia Cup 2023: Miraz Departs, Bangladesh Lose 6th Wicket  

Bangladesh have failed to stitch a long partnership. Miraz has fallen a couple of overs back. Shanto, at the same time, enters 80s. Mahedi Hasan has joined him in the middle. Miraz was run out. 

BAN 152/6 (38.3)

17:53 PM

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Bangladesh nearing 150

Bangladesh cricket team is nearing the 150-run mark. Miraz can bat and he needs to give good support to Shanto who is approaching a hundred. Bangladesh would want him to get ti his personal three-figure mark.

BAN 141/5 (36.2)

17:39 PM

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Bangladesh 5 Down

Bangladesh lose their fifth wicket, in form of Mushfiqur Rahim who made 13 off 22 balls. Pathirana picks up the second wicket. Karunaratne takes the catch at third man. Mehidy Hasan Miraz, right handed bat, comes to the crease.

BAN 127/5 (33)

17:35 PM

LIVE BAN vs SL Asia Cup: Shanto keeps BAN afloat

Najmul Hossain Shanto is batting on 66 off 97 balls with 5 fours in his innings so far. He is keeping the opposition on their toes and it looks like Bangladesh can post a total above 250 for sure.

BAN: 127/4 (32 Overs)

17:08 PM

SL vs BAN 2nd Match Asia Cup LIVE: Bangladesh four down

Just when things begane to look bright, Bangladesh lost a wicket. Mushfiqur Rahim has come to the middle. Shanto is a big wicket here for Bangladesh.

BAN 110/4 (26.5)

16:55 PM

BAN vs SL LIVE: Shanto Fifty Steadies Bangladesh

What a knock from Najmul Hossain Shanto. This fifty will be remembered for a long time as he worked hard for it and helped Bangladesh recover from a bad situation at the start. Meanwhile Towhid loses his wicket. Bangladesh 4 down.

BAN 95/4 (24)

16:47 PM

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Towhid, Shanto Steady Bangladesh

Towhid and Shanto have revived Bangladesh's innings to some extent. The two will play a big role in taking the Tigers to a big total here. Plenty of overs in hand but these two need to continue doing the good job.

BAN 86/3 (22.5)

16:35 PM

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka ODI LIVE: Towhid, Shanto Rebuild

Najmul Hossain Shanto is playing a good hand here. He is nearing fifty and with calm and composed Towhid at the other end, are looking to build a good stand.

BAN 72/3 (19.3)

16:18 PM

BAN vs SL LIVE Score: Bangladesh Look To Rebuild

Bangladesh are looking to rebuild. They have lost their captain Shakib. Towhid and Shanto now look to build this stand for the fourth wicket. At least get a 100-run partnership and steady the innings.

BAN 64/3 (16)

16:03 PM

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score: Pathirana Removes Shakib

Matheesha Pathirana gets rid of Shakib Al Hasan. Caught behind and Bangladesh slip further into the abyss. They are three down now as Towhid Hridoy, right handed bat, comes to the crease.

BAN 44/3 (12.2) 

15:51 PM

BAN vs SL LIVE: Shakib key wicket here

Shakib Al Hasan is the big wicket here for Sri Lanka now. The team lacks experience in the middle and the Lankans should look to see the back of Shakib as soon as possible to dent B'desh further.

BAN 35/2 (10)

15:45 PM

Asia Cup LIVE Updates: BAN lose 2nd wicket

Dhananjaya dismisses Naim to pick the second wicket and push Bangladesh on back foot. Shakib Al Hasan, left handed bat, comes to the crease. The captain now needs to show proper cricket with the bat to get his side out of trouble.

BAN 31/2 (8.5)

15:34 PM

BAN vs SL LIVE: Bangladesh off to shaky start

Theekshana and Rajitha are bowling well with the new ball, meaning Bangladesh are shaky at the start. This pair of Shanto and Naim have to build this innings if they are taking time. They should ensure they have stitched a 100-run stand in quick time.

BAN 22/1 (6.3)

15:25 PM

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka: Bad start for B'desh

Advantage Lankans at the start. Rajitha provided the breakthrough and that has put brakes on Tigers' innings. Naim and Shanto taking time to settle in. Lankans on top here.

BAN 11/1 (4.1)

15:17 PM

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Hasan Falls Early

Tanzid Hasan scores a duck on his debut and is first wicket to fall. Najmul Hossain Shanto, left handed bat, comes to the crease. Kasun Rajitha strikes and picks the first wicket.

BAN 4/1 (2.2)

15:05 PM

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh LIVE: Naim, Hasan Begins Innings

New opening pair for Bangladesh in form of Naim and Hasan. Kasun Rajitha bowls the first over. Let's see how it goes. Keep watching this space for latest updates.

14:41 PM

Asia Cup LIVE: SL and Bangladesh Playing 11s

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Mohammad Naim, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana

14:33 PM

BAN vs SL LIVE: Toss News

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan wins toss and has opted to bat first. Playing 11s coming up soon.

14:16 PM

SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2023: Toss Coming Up Shortly

The toss between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will take place shortly. The toss is at 2.30 pm IST. The playing 11s will be announced then.

13:53 PM

SL vs BAN Asia Cup LIVE: What's 'Naagin' Dance Celebration?

'Naagin' dance celebration has added to a lot to the rivalry between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. It was first done by Bangladesh player Najmul Islam in February 2018, mocking Sri Lankans. 

Know all about the 'Naagin Dance' here

13:14 PM

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh LIVE: When Does The Match Start?

The battle between two of Asia's top sides, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh will be played Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele. The game starts at 3 pm IST. 

12:35 PM

SL vs BAN Asia Cup LIVE: Squads

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Kasun Rajitha, Kusal Perera, Pramod Madushan, Dunith Wellalage, Binura Fernando

Bangladesh Squad: Tanzid Hasan, Mohammad Naim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Afif Hossain, Anamul Haque, Nasum Ahmed, Shamim Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

11:57 AM

BAN vs SL LIVE: Probable Playing 11s

BAN Probable XI: Tanzid Tamim, Naim Sheikh, Nazmul Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(wk), Mehidy Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman/ Shoriful Islam.

SL Probable XI: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Kasun Rajitha

11:09 AM

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka have 2nd highest win-percentage vs Bangladesh

Sri Lanka have the second-highest win percentage against Bangladesh - 81.63 per cent - in ODI cricket. Only Pakistan have a higher percentage (86.48). However, Sri Lanka have lost four of their last ten games against Bangladesh.

10:21 AM

BAN vs SL Asia Cup 2023: Mehidy Hasan Miraz vs Dhananjaya de Silva

Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Sri Lanka all-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva are the men in form for the two side heading into match no. 2 of the Asia Cup 2023 in Kandy on Thursday. Who will hold the edge in the first game of Group 2?

09:46 AM

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023: Tanzid Hasan to replace Litton Das?

Anamul Haque has replaced injured Litton Das in the Bangladesh squad for Asia Cup 2023. But there is an outside chance that Tanzid Hasan replaces Litton in the XI and makes his ODI debut against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 match on Thursday.

08:59 AM

BAN vs SL Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka have massive edge in head-to-head

Sri Lanka have a huge edge over Bangladesh in head-to-head matches between the two sides in ODI cricket. Out of 51 ODIs between the two sides, Sri Lanka have won 40 of those matches and Bangladesh have won 9 matches so far. Can Sri Lanka maintain their dominance over Bangladesh in Asia Cup 2023 match today?

08:11 AM

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023: Check Dream11 fantasy picks

Dasun Shanaka or Shakib al Hasan? Maheesh Theekshana or Mustafizur Rahman? Who should be your top fantasy picks?

Check Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 Dream11 fantasy picks HERE.

07:27 AM

BAN vs SL Asia Cup 2023: Kusal Perera fit to play

Sri Lanka batter Kusal Perera has recovered from COVID-19 and should be fit to play for their first game of Asia Cup 2023 against Bangladesh. However, he last played an ODI for Sri Lanka over two years ago. Can Kusal Perera fire against Bangladesh today?

07:02 AM

Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023: Check Livestreaming details

Co-hosts Sri Lanka will take on Bangladesh in match No. 2 of the Asia Cup 2023 at the Pallekelle International Stadium in Kandy on Thursday.

Check when and where to watch Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh livestreaming for FREE HERE.

06:08 AM

SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lankan bowling resources depleted

Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara and Dilshan Madhushanka are the big absentees as defending champions Sri Lanka take on Bangladesh in match No. 2 of the Asia Cup 2023. Can co-hosts Lankans get off to a winning start in the tournament today?

23:30 PM

SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 Live: Bangladesh Squad

Tanzid Hasan, Mohammad Naim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Afif Hossain, Anamul Haque, Nasum Ahmed, Shamim Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

22:44 PM

SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 Live: Sri Lanka Squad

Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Kasun Rajitha, Kusal Perera, Pramod Madushan, Dunith Wellalage, Binura Fernando

22:32 PM

LIVE Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the match no.2 of the Asia Cup 2023 Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh. Follow this feed for all the major and key updates from the clash.

