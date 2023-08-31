trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2655794
BAN Vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Match No 2 in Kandy, 3PM IST, August 31

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Team Prediction Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Match No 2 Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of BAN vs SL, Bangladesh Dream11 Team Player List, Sri Lanka Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 08:09 AM IST|Source: Bureau
BAN Vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Match No 2 in Kandy, 3PM IST, August 31 Bangladesh are facing off against Sri Lanka in match No. 2 of the Asia Cup 2023 in Kandy. (Source: Twitter)

Bangladesh will resume their rivalry against Sri Lanka in match No. 2 of the Asia Cup 2023 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on Thursday. Both sides have been hit by injuries with Sri Lanka missing four of the front-line bowlers while experienced Bangladesh batters Litton Das and Tamim Iqbal are also ruled out with injury.

The contest has come to be known as ‘Naagin’ dance derby dating back to Bangladesh Premier League in 2018. Sri Lanka bowler Chamika Karunaratne was seen mocking Bangladesh with the ‘Naagin’ dance celebration in the Asia Cup 2022 Super Four match in Dubai.

Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara and Dilshan Madhushanka will be missing from the Sri Lanka lineup in Asia Cup 2023. Dasun Shanaka will bank on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana, who was the second-highest wicket-taker for the Lanka behind Hasaranga in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier in Zimbabwe in June.

The Lankans also have another CSK youngster – Matheesha Pathirana – in the squad and it will be interesting to see if they unleash the slingy pacer in the Asia Cup. Kusal Perera has recovered from COVID-19 and could make his first ODI appearance for the Lankans after 2 years.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 2 Details

Venue: Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy, Sri Lanka

Date & Time: August 31, 3pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 2 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Mushfiqur Rahim, Kusal Mendis

Batters: Towhid Hridoy, Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathun Nissanka

All-rounders: Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib al Hasan, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Maheesh Theekshana

Captain: Shakib al Hasan

Vice-captain: Dasun Shanaka

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 2 Predicted 11

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Tanzid Hasan/Anamul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dushan Hemantha/Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Kasun Rajitha

