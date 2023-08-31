Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Match No 2 Livestreaming For Free: When And Where To Watch BAN Vs SL Asia Cup 2023 Match No 2 LIVE In India

A depleted defending champion Sri Lanka will take on Bangladesh in the first match of Group 2 in the Asia Cup 2022 at the Pallekelle International Stadium in Kandy on Thursday. Sri Lanka are also the co-hosts of the tournament as the Asia Cup 2023 is being played in a ‘hybrid model’.

Dasun Shanaka’s side will miss the services of Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara and Dilshan Madhushanka – all key bowlers for Sri Lanka – in the Asia Cup 2023. Sri Lanka have won their last 5 ODIs on the trot and remained unbeaten through the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier tournament in Zimbabwe en route to securing their berth for main tournament in India in October.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, have also been hit by injuries to key batters Tamim Iqbal and Litton Das – both of whom are ruled out of the tournament. All-rounder Shakib al Hasan is back in charge after Tamim Iqbal gave up the captaincy.



The clash is also known as ‘Naagin’ derby after Bangladesh’s famous celebration against the same opponent a few years back.

Asia Cup 2023 | Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh



Pre-match media conference | Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh Captain



Here are all the details about Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 2 at Pallekelle International Stadium, Kandy in Sri Lanka HERE…

When is Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 2 going to take place?

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 2 will take place on Thursday, August 31.

Where is Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 2 going to take place?

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 2 will be held at the Pallekelle International Stadium in Kandy, Sri Lanka.

What time will Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 2 start?

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 2 will start at 3pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 230pm.

Where can I watch Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 2 on TV in India?

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 2 will be available LIVE on Star Sports Network on TV in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 2 for free in India?

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 2 will be available for livestreaming for free on Disney+ Hotstar for mobile subscribers. Fans can also watch livestreaming on Disney+ Hotstar website and app on TV and streaming devices for a subscription fee.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 2 Predicted 11

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Tanzid Hasan/Anamul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dushan Hemantha/Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Kasun Rajitha