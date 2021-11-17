LIVE Ind vs NZ 1st T20, Live Cricket Score and Updates: Toss at 6:30 pm

After a rude reality check in the T20 World Cup, India will aim to press the reset button for the 2022 edition under new captain Rohit Sharma and an illustrious head coach in Rahul Dravid, starting with the three-match series against New Zealand beginning in Jaipur on Wednesday (November 17). The duo in the next 11 months will underline the Men-in-Blue’s template and philosophy in the shortest format after it became clear that some rejigging will be needed as a part of course correction.

The disappointment in the UAE edition has forced India to look beyond Hardik Pandya, who for long has not been able to bring his all-round skills to the table. Star IPL 2021 performer Venkatesh Iyer has been brought in as Hardik's replacement and the three games is likely to give an indication if he can be groomed for the much needed fast bowling all-rounder's slot.

India can also do with more power hitters in the batting department and Venkatesh, who played for KKR this IPL, has shown his ability to hit long and big. The other IPL 2021 performers who have been picked in the squad are Ruturaj Gaikwad, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan and Yuzvendra Chahal, who makes a comeback after controversially being left out of the World Cup squad.

With Jasprit Bumah rested for the series, India will be looking to find another pacer, who can consistently clock 140kmph and above. As it was seen in the UAE, the extra pace always comes in handy, bringing Avesh and Mohammad Siraj into the picture.

The think tank comprising skipper Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid will also assess a player's utility keeping the Australian conditions in the mind as the country hosts the World Cup in less than 12 months time.