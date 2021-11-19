हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
LIVE Ind vs NZ 2nd T20, Live Cricket Score and Updates: India opt to bowl; Harshal makes debut

Check out live updates from the second India vs New Zealand T20I to be played at JSCA stadium in Ranchi  

Last Updated: Friday, November 19, 2021 - 18:36
Comments |
Bhuveshwar Kumar will play a crucial role. (Source: Twitter)

After beating New Zealand in the second T20I, India will be hoping to continue the winning run and seal the series on November 19 (Friday. 

The Rohit Sharma-led side defeated the Black Caps by five wickets and two balls to spare. 

Chasing the target, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav made it look very easy but fall of their wickets really derailed the innings and eventually the match headed into the last over where Rishabh Pant handled the nerves better and took India home. 

The Kiwis will be charged up for the second match as a loss in this game will mean they lose the series. 

Not to forget, the visitors did not do many wrong things in the first game itself and despite things not going in their favour early on the chase, pulled things back. 

What they can do in the second match is bring in Ish Sodhi in place of Todd Astle who didn't have great effect in the first match. If needed Jimmy Neesham can also come in to provide batting impetus. 

On the other hand, India are likely to go with same XI. Why fix something which is not broken. The hosts would like to win the game today and give the players warming the bench a game in the last T20I. 

Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid have started off well in their respective roles - T20 captain and head coach of the cricket team. Rohit did say that they should have finished the match much earlier. In the second match, they would like to play better and showcase professional cricket for the Indian fans. 

New Zealanders should be commended for their fight in first T20I. They were playing a game two nights after they had played the T20 World Cup Final in Dubai. After all the travelling, to do with, is a superb effort. They would want to fly to Kolkata now with the series tied 1-1.  

19 November 2021, 18:34 PM

Teams:

India XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel

New Zealand XI: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert(w), James Neesham, Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee(c), Adam Milne, Trent Boult

19 November 2021, 18:14 PM

TOSS UPDATE!

India opt to bowl first after winning the toss. Rohit mentions at the toss that the dew factor is the reason they have opted for field first. 

Harshal Patal makes debut for India, injured Mohammed Siraj misses out. 

19 November 2021, 18:11 PM

WELCOME to our LIVE BLOG

Hello and welcome to coverage of second T20 between India and New Zealand to be played at JSCA stadium in Ranchi. India are leading the series 1-0 in this three-match series and will aim to seal it tonight. Toss to take place at 6.30 pm IST. 

