LIVE Ind vs NZ 2nd T20, Live Cricket Score and Updates: India opt to bowl; Harshal makes debut

19 November 2021, 18:34 PM
Teams:
India XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel
New Zealand XI: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert(w), James Neesham, Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee(c), Adam Milne, Trent Boult
19 November 2021, 18:14 PM
TOSS UPDATE!
India opt to bowl first after winning the toss. Rohit mentions at the toss that the dew factor is the reason they have opted for field first.
Harshal Patal makes debut for India, injured Mohammed Siraj misses out.
19 November 2021, 18:11 PM
WELCOME to our LIVE BLOG
Hello and welcome to coverage of second T20 between India and New Zealand to be played at JSCA stadium in Ranchi. India are leading the series 1-0 in this three-match series and will aim to seal it tonight. Toss to take place at 6.30 pm IST.