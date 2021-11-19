LIVE Ind vs NZ 2nd T20, Live Cricket Score and Updates: India opt to bowl; Harshal makes debut

After beating New Zealand in the second T20I, India will be hoping to continue the winning run and seal the series on November 19 (Friday.

The Rohit Sharma-led side defeated the Black Caps by five wickets and two balls to spare.

Chasing the target, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav made it look very easy but fall of their wickets really derailed the innings and eventually the match headed into the last over where Rishabh Pant handled the nerves better and took India home.

The Kiwis will be charged up for the second match as a loss in this game will mean they lose the series.

Not to forget, the visitors did not do many wrong things in the first game itself and despite things not going in their favour early on the chase, pulled things back.

What they can do in the second match is bring in Ish Sodhi in place of Todd Astle who didn't have great effect in the first match. If needed Jimmy Neesham can also come in to provide batting impetus.

On the other hand, India are likely to go with same XI. Why fix something which is not broken. The hosts would like to win the game today and give the players warming the bench a game in the last T20I.

Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid have started off well in their respective roles - T20 captain and head coach of the cricket team. Rohit did say that they should have finished the match much earlier. In the second match, they would like to play better and showcase professional cricket for the Indian fans.

New Zealanders should be commended for their fight in first T20I. They were playing a game two nights after they had played the T20 World Cup Final in Dubai. After all the travelling, to do with, is a superb effort. They would want to fly to Kolkata now with the series tied 1-1.