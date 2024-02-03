ENG: 67-1 (14) | IND VS ENG Day 4, 2nd Test LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: How Many More Runs Do England Need?
India Vs England Day 3, 2nd Test Live Cricket Scorecard and Updates: England lose Ben Duckett before Day 3 stumps.
India vs England 2nd Test Day 3 LIVE Score: India maintains control in the ongoing match, but England, under the strategic captaincy of Ben Stokes, has injected a sense of intrigue into the proceedings. The first session saw India asserting their dominance, with Shubman Gill and Axar Patel forming a sturdy partnership, highlighted by Gill's stylish century. However, Stokes, employing inventive field placements and persistent changes, disrupted India's flow. Gill's departure, attempting an uncharacteristic reverse sweep, and Axar's subsequent LBW dismissal showcased the effectiveness of Stokes' captaincy. India were bowled out for 255 and England have to make a record chase to win this one. They have already lost Ben Duckett and are currently on 67 with a wicket down.
Follow LIVE Score And Updates From India vs England 2nd Test Day 3 Here.
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 4 LIVE: How Many More Runs Do England Need?
Crawley and Rehan are currently in middle for England and will resume innings on Day 4 morning. England need 332 more runs to win. Let's see if they are able to get these runs as it will be a historic achievement.
LIVE IND vs ENG 2nd Test: England fans confident
Social media is full of reactions as England need 332 runs more to win this contest and the reactions on the internet are like the post below. They believe Ben Stokes can make it happen for England tomorrow.
Dream and believe.
332 to write another chapter of history for Ben Stokes’ men.
We’ll be with them every step of the way #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/Ikp6uPR0rw
England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) February 4, 2024
LIVE IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Rohit's hilarious video
A lively appeal for Crawley's dismissal led to banter between Rohit and Kuldeep. Despite the missed review opportunity, Rohit, known for on-field antics, lightened the mood, drawing laughter from the Vizag crowd and adding a humorous touch to the intense match.
LIVE IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Bumrah key for India
Jasprit Bumrah will be key for Team India on Day 4 of this Test match. He took six wickets in the first innings, can he again do his magic when India need him?
LIVE IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Can India bounce back?
Team India are currently 1-0 in the ongoing series and they surely look to bounce back against England in the second game of the series on Day 4.
LIVE IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Sehwag's verdict
Virender Sehwag, the ex-Indian opener, predicts a decade of cricket dominance for young talents Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill. Jaiswal's remarkable innings of 209, adorned with 19 boundaries and 7 sixes, played a pivotal role, propelling India to a total of 396. Sehwag's endorsement suggests a bright future for these emerging stars in the cricketing arena over the next ten years.
LIVE IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Gill was given warning
Shubman Gill was given an ultimatum before the second Test between India and England was about to begin.
LIVE IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Gill after day 3 stumps
Gill: Definitely very pleased but I left a bit out there to be honest. The first one I didn't feel it (inside edge onto pad). Shreyas told me to take it in case it's umpire's call. I saw the point fielder go there and I thought it was a percentage shot. Should've just played the 5-6 overs till tea. Pretty decent wicket to bat on. Not an easy kind of wicket to hit on the rise. Have to apply yourself because the odd one is turning and odd one is keeping low. I think so (getting pulled up by his father for that shot that got him out). I'll get to know once I get back to the hotel but I think so. He comes for most of my games, there's no such pressure. I think it's 70-30 at the moment. Morning session will be key. We've seen there is moisture in the morning and help for fast bowlers and spinners.
LIVE IND vs ENG: Tendulkar praises Gill
Sachin Tendulkar was impressed by Shubman Gill's century against England and he penned a special note for the youngster on social media. Read the post below.
LIVE IND vs ENG 2nd Test: What a game
What a Test match we have had so far. India started off on the right foot bowling out England for 253 and scoring 396 in the first innings. England however have bounced back after they stripped the Indian batting lineup for 255 in the second innings.
LIVE IND vs ENG: Day 3 Stumps
It is time for stumps and what a day of Test cricket we have had. England have surely bounced back in this contest but they still need to chase of massive total which will be a record breaker if they do.
ENG: 67/1 (14 Overs)
LIVE IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Gone!
Ben Duckett 28 (27) caught by Srikar Bharat bowled by R Ashwin. The veteran spinner gets the job done and India are delighted to find that wicket.
ENG: 50/1 (11.1 Overs)
LIVE IND vs ENG 2nd Test: India desperate for a wicket
India are desperate for a wicket before stumps of Day 3 but England openers look lacer focused at the moment. Bumrah and Kuldeep continue attack for India./
ENG: 45/0 (9.4 Overs)
LIVE IND vs ENG: 7 Overs left
Seven overs left for the day and Ben Duckett alongside Zak Crawley looks comfortable at the moment. Kuldeep Yadav is brought in by skipper Rohit Sharma to change the scheme of things.
ENG: 37/0 (7.2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs ENG 2nd Test: England start steady
England start steady with Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett in the middle. Mukesh Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah are looking for a wicket early in the innings.
ENG: 24/0 (5 Overs)
LIVE IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Chase begins
It will be a record chase complete if England do this but India has the likes of Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and more to take control of this contest at any time now.
ENG: 10/0 (3 Overs)
LIVE IND vs ENG 2nd Test: India bowled out
India are bowled out for 255 runs in 78.3 overs. R Ashwin is the last wicket for India who's gone, caught by Ben Foakes bowled by Rehan Ahmed.
IND: 255 (78.3 Overs)
LIVE IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Gone!
Jasprit Bumrah 0 (26) caught by Jonny Bairstow bowled by Tom Hartley. India go nine down now as Hartley strikes and Bumrah walks back.
IND: 255/9 (77.4 Overs)
LIVE IND vs ENG 2nd Test: India lead by 387
India are leading the contest by 387 runs but would still want some more important runs in their bank. R Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah are in the middle at the moment.
IND: 244/8 (75 Overs)
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 3 Live: India Need Quick Runs
Rehan Ahmed's deliveries trouble Bumrah, with one turning sharply past the outside edge, while Ashwin adds a single by clipping behind square, and overall, both batsmen face a mix of tossed-up and length balls, defending well against the spinning deliveries.
LIVE Score IND 232/8 (69) CRR: 3.36
Day 3: 3rd Session - India lead by 375 runs
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 3 Live: India 8 Down
Kuldeep Yadav falls for a duck, attempting a slog-sweep off Tom Hartley, resulting in a top-edge comfortably caught by Duckett at midwicket.
LIVE Score IND 229/8 (65.5) CRR: 3.48
Day 3: 3rd Session - India lead by 372 runs
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 3 Live: KS Bharat Out
Srikar Bharat departs, mistiming a pull shot off Rehan Ahmed, the ball kicking up and hitting high on the bat, resulting in a caught by Stokes at mid-on, as he scores 6 runs.
LIVE Score IND 228/7 (64.4) CRR: 3.53
Day 3: 3rd Session - India lead by 371 runs
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 3 Live: India On Top At Tea
India's control persists, with Shubman Gill's century shining. Ben Stokes' strategic captaincy led to breakthroughs, disrupting India's momentum. Ashwin and KS Bharat stabilized, facing maiden overs. The match delicately balances India's dominance and England's resilient tactics.
LIVE Score IND 227/6 (64) CRR: 3.55
Day 3: Tea Break - India lead by 370 runs
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 3 Live: Tea Break
Srikar Bharat blocks the last delivery of Tom Hartley before Tea, displaying solid defense, and then opens the post-Tea session with a four, while Ashwin gets off the mark with a single, and both play defensive shots against various deliveries.
LIVE Score IND 227/6 (64) CRR: 3.55
Day 3: Tea Break - India lead by 370 runs
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 3 Live: R Ashwin In The Middle
Srikar Bharat faces consecutive maidens from Rehan Ahmed, showcasing solid defense against a mix of deliveries including a low full toss, a quicker one, and a tossed-up ball on off.
LIVE Score IND 222/6 (62.2) CRR: 3.56
Day 3: 2nd Session - India lead by 365 runs
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 3 Live: Axar Departs
Axar Patel is dismissed lbw by Tom Hartley for 45 runs, with credit given to Ben Stokes' strategic field changes and Hartley's well-executed delivery from round the wicket.
LIVE Score IND 220/6 (60) CRR: 3.67
Day 3: 2nd Session - India lead by 363 runs
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 3 Live: Axar Near Fifty
Axar Patel faces deliveries from Shoaib Bashir, showcasing a mix of defensive plays and a clipped single to deep mid-wicket, while Srikar Bharat adds a run with a tuck to deep square and defends against the turning deliveries.
LIVE Score IND 220/5 (58) CRR: 3.79
Day 3: 2nd Session - India lead by 363 runs
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 3 Live: Shubman Gill Out
Shubman Gill's impressive innings concludes at 104 runs, falling victim to a reverse sweep attempt off Shoaib Bashir's full delivery just outside off, caught by Foakes.
LIVE Score IND 211/5 (56) CRR: 3.77
Day 3: 2nd Session - India lead by 354 runs
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 3 Live: Singles On Offer
Shubman Gill faces a variety of deliveries from Shoaib Bashir, showcasing solid defensive plays, shimmies to turn towards mid-wicket, and effectively glances one for a single, while Axar Patel adds another run with a clip to short fine.
LIVE Score IND 205/4 (54) CRR: 3.8
Day 3: 2nd Session - India lead by 348 runs
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 3 Live: Gill Hits Century
Shubman Gill achieves a significant milestone with a well-deserved century, displaying relief and modest celebration, as he tucks a delivery onto the pads behind square for a single against Shoaib Bashir.
LIVE Score IND 201/4 (52) CRR: 3.87
Day 3: 2nd Session - India lead by 344 runs
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 3 Live: Boundary For Axar
Axar Patel scores a boundary off Tom Hartley's overpitched delivery, while also picking up singles with a flick to deep midwicket and a knock through point, as Gill adds one run by flicking to deep midwicket.
LIVE Score IND 198/4 (51) CRR: 3.88
Day 3: 2nd Session - India lead by 341 runs
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 3 Live: Gill Looking For Runs
Axar Patel scores a boundary off Tom Hartley's overpitched delivery, while also picking up singles with a flick to deep midwicket and a knock through point, as Gill adds one run by flicking to deep midwicket.
LIVE Score IND 182/4 (46) CRR: 3.96
Day 3: 2nd Session - India lead by 325 runs
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 3 Live: Singles On Offer
Shubman Gill and Axar Patel both score singles off Rehan Ahmed, with Gill showcasing versatility in his shots through midwicket and square leg, while Axar taps the ball into the off-side for a run.
LIVE Score IND 174/4 (44) CRR: 3.95
Day 3: 2nd Session - India lead by 317 runs
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 3 Live: Shubman Gill's Show
Shubman Gill showcases aggression against Rehan Ahmed, hitting two boundaries and a six, including a stylish lofted shot, while also defending a length ball outside leg.
LIVE Score 167/4 (42.1) CRR: 3.96
Day 3: 2nd Session - India lead by 310 runs
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 3 Live: Axar Patel Hits Boundary
Axar faces Anderson with a mix of defensive plays, including a well-driven four through covers, but remains unbeaten as Stokes adjusts the field.
LIVE Score IND 151/4 (40) CRR: 3.77
Day 3: 2nd Session - India lead by 294 runs
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 3 Live: Can Anderson Help England Comeback?
Shubman Gill guides a good-length delivery from Anderson through point for a single, while Axar scores a boundary with a well-timed punch through covers; Root remains off the field after a finger injury.
LIVE Score IND 144/4 (37.1) CRR: 3.87
Day 3: 2nd Session - India lead by 287 runs
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 3 Live: All Eyes On Shubman Gill
In an intense session, Stokes employed aggressive field placements, and Anderson's timeless swing bowling removed Rohit Sharma. Jaiswal couldn't replicate his earlier success, while Shubman Gill survived an LBW scare. A spectacular catch by Stokes dismissed Iyer, and Patidar fell to a low-bouncing delivery. India holds an overall advantage, but England made significant strides.
LIVE Score IND 130/4 (35) CRR: 3.71
Day 3: Lunch Break - India lead by 273 runs
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 3 Live: Lunch Break
Rehan Ahmed delivers a googly to Axar Patel in the final ball before Lunch, prompting an adjustment from Axar to block it; the session also includes a single for Shubman Gill and a series of defensive plays.
LIVE Score IND 130/4 (35) CRR: 3.71
Day 3: Lunch Break - India lead by 273 runs
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 3 Live: All Eyes On Gill
Rehan Ahmed bowls a maiden over to Axar Patel, delivering a mix of deliveries including a googly and variations in bounce, as Axar remains solid in defense.
LIVE Score IND 126/4 (33) CRR: 3.82
Day 3: 1st Session - India lead by 269 runs
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 3 Live: IND 4 Down
Rajat Patidar falls victim to a delivery that keeps low, edging to the wicketkeeper Foakes in front of square, as Rehan Ahmed claims the wicket with a sharp catch; Patidar departs for 9.
LIVE Score IND 122/4 (31) CRR: 3.94
Day 3: 1st Session - India lead by 265 runs
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 3 Live: Fifty For Gill
Shubman Gill confidently reaches a valuable fifty with a stylish cover drive for four off Rehan Ahmed, boosting his confidence in the innings.
LIVE Score IND 118/3 (30) CRR: 3.93
Day 3: 1st Session - India lead by 261 runs
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 3 Live: Iyer Out
Shreyas Iyer's aggressive attempt to hoist a full delivery on the pads results in a challenging catch by skipper Ben Stokes at mid-off, marking a moment of fielding brilliance that dismisses Iyer for 29, continuing his struggles in Test cricket.
LIVE Score IND 112/3 (27.2) CRR: 4.1
Day 3: 1st Session - India lead by 255 runs
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 3 Live: Maiden Over
Shreyas Iyer faces six deliveries from Rehan Ahmed, defending and letting the ball pass through, with the over including a googly and a quicker delivery.
LIVE Score IND 96/2 (25) CRR: 3.84
Day 3: 1st Session - India lead by 239 runs
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 3 Live: Gill Scoring Quick Runs
Shubman Gill scores two boundaries off Rehan Ahmed in the 22nd over - one with a cut past backward point and the other with a late cut behind square, while Shreyas Iyer adds one run with a punch to short cover.
LIVE Score IND 91/2 (23) CRR: 3.96
Day 3: 1st Session - India lead by 234 runs
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 3 Live: Quick Runs For India
Shubman Gill scores two consecutive fours off Tom Hartley, the first with a glance down leg and the second with a fortunate edge that eludes slip; Shreyas Iyer adds one run, easing the pressure after Anderson's spell.
LIVE Score IND 75/2 (20) CRR: 3.75
Day 3: 1st Session - India lead by 218 runs
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 3 Live: Six For Gill
Shubman Gill scores a six to long-on off Shoaib Bashir, followed by defensive play and singles by both Gill and Shreyas Iyer in the 16th over.
LIVE Score IND 57/2 (17) CRR: 3.35
Day 3: 1st Session - India lead by 200 runs
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 3 Live: Shoaib Bashir Into The Attack
Shoaib Bashir concedes 1 run as Shubman Gill dances down and hits to long-on, followed by Gill scoring 2 runs with a well-executed drive through extra cover; Shreyas Iyer then manages 1 run with a drive to long-on, and later survives an LBW appeal due to the ball skidding past the edge.
LIVE Score 46/2 (15) CRR: 3.07
Day 3: 1st Session - India lead by 189 runs
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 3 Live: Another Lucky Call For Gill
Anderson's delivery to Shubman Gill prompts an LBW review from England; although it clips the top of the middle stump, the umpire's call of not out is upheld, saving Gill.
LIVE Score IND 36/2 (12) CRR: 3
Day 3: 1st Session - India lead by 179 runs
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 3 Live: Gill Survives
Shubman Gill quickly challenges an umpire's decision with a review after being given out, raising questions about whether he made contact with the ball; he consults with Jaiswal before making the decision.
LIVE Score IND 34/2 (10) CRR: 3.4
Day 3: 1st Session - India lead by 177 runs
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 3 Live: Big Blow For India
Anderson dismisses Jaiswal with a caught-behind delivery for 17, claiming both openers in rapid succession during the Vizag match.
LIVE Score IND 30/2 (8.3) CRR: 3.53
Day 3: 1st Session - India lead by 173 runs
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 3 Live: Rohit Sharma Bowled
Rohit Sharma bowled by Anderson for 13 runs with a delivery that dislodged the off stump, celebrating Anderson's success.
LIVE Score IND 29/1 (6.4) CRR: 4.35
Day 3: 1st Session - India lead by 172 runs
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 3 Live: Jaiswal’s Record-Breaking Feat
Jaiswal becomes the third youngest Indian batter to score a double century in Test cricket, sealing the milestone with a six and a four against England's debutant spinner Shoaib Bashir.
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 3 Live: Kuldeep Yadav's Spin Magic
Wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav returns to Tests with a bang, claiming three crucial wickets, adding a spin dimension to India's bowling arsenal.
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 3 Live: England's Response - Crawley’s Blitz and Bumrah’s Brilliance
Zak Crawley's aggressive 76 and India's response, spearheaded by Bumrah's brilliant 6-wicket haul, puts England on the back foot with a 143-run deficit.
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 3 Live: Jasprit Bumrah's Reverse-Swing Symphony
Bumrah's masterclass in reverse-swing bowling takes center stage, as he claims 6 wickets for 45 runs, achieving his best Test figures in India and reaching 150 Test scalps in record time.
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 3 Live: Yashasvi Jaiswal's Double Delight
Yashasvi Jaiswal's spectacular innings transforms a century into a maiden double-hundred, showcasing a perfect blend of caution and aggression in his career-best knock of 209 runs.
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 3 Live: Jaiswal Leads India’s Charge
Jaiswal's solo performance stands out as he leads India's charge with the bat, ensuring a total of 396 in 112 overs, despite the fall of wickets around him.
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 3 Live: Crawley's Resilience and Fall
Zak Crawley's resilience with the bat comes to an end as he succumbs to Patel, highlighting India's dominance in the second Test.
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 3 Live: Bumrah’s Six-Wicket Spectacle
Bumrah's incredible six-wicket haul wreaks havoc on England’s batting lineup, featuring crucial dismissals including Stokes, Root, and Bairstow.
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 3 Live: India's Commanding Lead
Jaiswal (15 not out) and Rohit Sharma (13 not out) ensure India ends the day with a commanding lead of 171 runs, setting the stage for a potential series-changing victory.
LIVE IND vs ENG: Bumrah after taking six wickets
Bumrah: You always enjoy when you get rewards. In India reverse swing plays a big role. Born in this country, you know how to use it to your advantage. In India, you have to learn how to bowl reverse. I've grown up watching reverse swing set ups, legendary bowlers bowling magical deliveries. To be able to do it now, very happy with that. When you bowl reverse, people try to bowl magical deliveries every other ball. You have to be patient with that. Have to set the batters up. Have to use deliveries wisely. Can't just bowl inswing outswing, inswing outswing. After that Pope delivery, I had in mind they'll be looking out for the inswinger. Was keeping an eye on what the batters were looking to do. Very happy. Try and avoid looking at numbers. When you do that, you build pressure and don't enjoy yourself.
LIVE IND vs ENG: Bumrah's magic
Jasprit Bumrah was at his level best when he entered to the pitch to bowl on Day 2 of the second Test between India and England. He took six wickets for India.
LIVE IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Jaiswal key for India
Yashasvi Jaiswal was key for India in the first innings and tomorrow he will again have a chance to shine for his nation. India have a solid lead already.
LIVE IND vs ENG 2nd Test: India's game plan?
India have a healthy lead of 150 plus runs at the moment but they still need to put up a challenging total for England to chase. Day 3 and Day 4 will be crucial for India to get some runs on board.
LIVE IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Dry day for Ashwin
It is only the fifth time that R Ashwin went wicketless in a Test match at home. However, India still would be happy with how their bowlers turned the contest upside down for them.
LIVE IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Anderson key for England
James Anderson will be key for England on Day 3 of this second Test match between India and England. Rohit Sharma and Jaiswal, both had some good shots before the stumps break on day 2.
LIVE IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Bumrah's stunning ball
Jasprit Bumrah took six wickets for India on Day 3 of the India vs England 2nd Test. Watch the video of the stunning delivery in the link attached below.
LIVE IND vs ENG Day 3 2nd Test
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Day 3 for the Second Test match between India and England. Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal will continue innings for India with 28 runs from 5 overs tomorrow.