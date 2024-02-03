ENG: 67-1 (14) | IND VS ENG Day 4, 2nd Test LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: How Many More Runs Do England Need?

India vs England 2nd Test Day 3 LIVE Score: India maintains control in the ongoing match, but England, under the strategic captaincy of Ben Stokes, has injected a sense of intrigue into the proceedings. The first session saw India asserting their dominance, with Shubman Gill and Axar Patel forming a sturdy partnership, highlighted by Gill's stylish century. However, Stokes, employing inventive field placements and persistent changes, disrupted India's flow. Gill's departure, attempting an uncharacteristic reverse sweep, and Axar's subsequent LBW dismissal showcased the effectiveness of Stokes' captaincy. India were bowled out for 255 and England have to make a record chase to win this one. They have already lost Ben Duckett and are currently on 67 with a wicket down.

