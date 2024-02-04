Sachin Tendulkar Pens Special Note For Shubman Gill For His Century Against England In 2nd Test

Shubman Gill silenced a lot of critics with a sensational century in Visakhapatnam during the India vs England 2nd Test when his team needed him to carry them to a commandable total. Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar penned a special note for the young star through social media praising him for his performance and skills.

"This innings by Shubman Gill was full of skill! Congratulations on a well-timed 100!" Sachin Tendulkar wrote on X, sharing a photo of Shubman Gill celebrating his hundred. (No Virat Kohli For IND vs ENG 3rd Test, India Star Likely To Extend Leave: Report)

Congratulations on a well timed 100#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/rmMGE6G2wA Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 4, 2024

Shubman Gill's ton and Axar Patel's steady knock kept India in control on Day 3 of the second Test against England at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium on Sunday. At the end of Tea, India posted 227/6 leading by 370 runs with KS Bharat and Ravichandran Ashwin unbeaten with scores of 6(27) and 1(8) respectively.

After India started to show signs of collapsing just like in the first Test, Gill (104) and Axar (45) cast away the doubts with their 89-run stand. Gill took the onus of scoring the majority of the runs while Patel played the anchor role, steering the flow of the game and rotating strike on every available opportunity.

The 24-year-old made Rehan Ahmed his target, scoring runs from time to time. Shubman with simplicity in his approach used his feet and raised his bat for his third Test ton. Both batters managed to avoid traps laid by England Test skipper Ben Stokes with constant tinkering in the field.

Gill tried to pull off a reverse sweep but gloved it straight to Ben Foakes in Shoaib Bashir's over. Initially, the on-field umpire deemed Gill not out, pushing Stokes to go for the DRS. The replay showed the ball glancing off Gill's gloves and handed England their first successful review in the series. Laced with 11 boundaries and two maximums Gill's time at the crease came to an end with a score of 104. ('I Will Dedicate This 6-Wicket Haul To...', Jasprit Bumrah After Match Defining Spell In IND vs ENG 2nd Test)

Axar got trapped in front of the stumps by Tom Hartley which led to the arrival of Ravichandran Ashwin. KS Bharat and Ashwin slowed down the flow of runs with England bowling five maiden overs. The two runs that were scored during those five overs came from leg byes.

Earlier in the day, India started the session at 28/0, with skipper Rohit Sharma (13*) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (15*) unbeaten. James Anderson struck early for England in the session, cleaning up Rohit's stumps for 13, continuing the Indian veteran's long-format struggles. India was 29/1.

Jaiswal, the double centurion in the first innings, was also caught by Joe Root at slips for just 17, giving Anderson his second wicket. India was 30/2. Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill, two batters struggling for runs and form, were the fresh pair at the crease and had the responsibility to build a partnership.

Gill dispatched Shoaib Bashir for a six at the end of the 17th over to bring India's lead to 200 runs. Iyer and Gill continued to punish England's inexperienced spinners, Rehan Ahmed and Tom Hartley, hitting them for several boundaries. India reached the 100-run mark in 25.3 overs. Gill reached his fifth Test half-century in 60 balls, with eight fours and a six, striking Rehan for a boundary to reach the milestone.

Iyer-Gill seemed to building something big when Hartley struck for the visitors. Iyer's struggles in Test cricket continued as he could not get the desired elevation on a full-length delivery and skipper Ben Stokes came running from mid-off to take a diving catch. Iyer was out for 29 in 52 balls, with two fours. India was 111/3.

Rajat Patidar, the debutant could not continue his innings for long as Rehan got him for just nine after he was caught by wicketkeeper Ben Foakes. India was 122/4.

Brief Score: India 396 & 227/6 (Shubman Gill 104, Axar Patel 45; Tom Hartley 2-71) vs England 253 (Zak Crawley 76, Ben Stokes 47; Jasprit Bumrah 6-45). (With ANI inputs)