India's head coach, Rahul Dravid, mentioned on Monday that a decision regarding Virat Kohli's participation in the third Test against England will be made after the team management discusses it with the former captain. The second Test in Visakhapatnam saw a remarkable bowling performance by Jasprit Bumrah and a three-for by Ravichandran Ashwin, leading India to a 106-run victory and leveling the series 1-1. Virat Kohli, initially named in the team for the first two Tests, withdrew due to personal reasons, and Dravid hinted that the lineup for the remaining matches will be disclosed soon. The selectors will address questions about Kohli's availability in the upcoming days.

"I think it's best to ask the selectors. I am sure they are the best people to answer ahead of the team selection for the next three Tests. We will get to that. I am sure there will be a selection over the next few days. We will connect with him and find out," Rahul Dravid said during a post-match press conference on Monday in Vizag. (Bumrah Ball>Bazball: Fans React As Jasprit Bumrah Runs Havoc On England In 2nd Test)

Apart from Kohli, the hosts also missed experienced players - wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul and star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in the second match. However, India rode on the brilliance of young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal's double ton, Shubman Gill's century in the second innings and good bowling display in Vizag to seal victory in Vizag.

Admitting that India were under pressure in the game in a few situations, Dravid also said that the individual performances helped them get the win. ('Ishan Kishan Needs To...', Rahul Dravid Gives One-Sentence Answer To Wicketkeeper-Batter's Comeback, Whereabouts)

"We were put under pressure at various times, but I think a couple of individual brilliances kept us in the game in the first couple of days. Yashasvi's brilliant innings - 209 in that first innings. And then Bumrah's spell on the first two days kept us or got us ahead by 140. And then, we needed a bit more of a team performance over days three and four to get us over the line," Dravid said. India and England have a 10-day break before the action heads to Rajkot for the third Test, on February 15.