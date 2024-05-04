CSK vs PBKS Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2024: Dharamshala Ready For Action
Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings (CSK vs PBKS) LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: Chennai face Punjab in Himachal Pradesh.
Trending Photos
Punjab Kings (PBKS) are set to continue their IPL 2024 journey as they face off against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday (May 5). Coming off a victory in their previous encounter, the Kings are riding high on momentum. In their last game, they triumphed over CSK with a convincing seven-wicket margin.
Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings find themselves in a challenging position, having not secured a victory against Punjab Kings in their last five meetings. Currently occupying the fifth spot in the standings, the five-time champions are determined to turn the tide and climb up the ladder to keep their playoff hopes alive.
LIVE IPL 2024 Updates
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the PBKS vs CSK IPL 2024 match taking place in Dharamshala tomorrow afternoon. We will take you through all the key updates of the fixture.