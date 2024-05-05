PBKS vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Punjab Kings Vs Chennai Super Kings In HPCA Stadium, 330PM IST, Dharamsala

Big match today for the Kings in IPL. Punjab Kings (PBKS) host Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at their second homeground of the season at Dharamasala. Both the teams are desperate for wins, In fact, they must win all their remaining matches to strengthen their chances of qualifying for the playoffs. CSK are on fifth spot with 10 points from 10 games while PBKS are on 8th spot with with just 4 wins from same number of matches. A win today will help CSK enter the top 4 as the fight intensifies for the last-four at the end of the league stage.

As far as making your Dream11 team for the game is concerned, do pick captains Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sam Curran. Shikhar Dhawan will miss out this game as well as he continues to recover from the shoulder injury and can only be back for the remaining two matches. As far as CSK are concerned, huge concerns for them as Deepak Chahar as been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament while Mustafizur Rahman has left CSK for national duties. Good news is that Matheesha Pathirana is likely to be back after missing the last game due to a niggle.

PBKS vs CSK DREAM 11 PREDICTION IPL 2024

WICKETKEEPERS: Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh

BATTERS: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Shivam Dube, Shashank Singh, Daryll Mitchell

ALL ROUNDERS: Sam Curran (vs), Ravindra Jadeja

BOWLERS: Matheesha Pathirana, Richard Gleeson, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel

PBKS vs CSK: Squads

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Richard Gleeson, Matheesha Pathirana, Sameer Rizvi, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Prashant Solanki, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, Ajay Jadav Mandal, RS Hangargekar, , Maheesh Theekshana, Nishant Sindhu, Aravelly Avanish

Punjab Kings Squad: Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran(c), Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Rishi Dhawan, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Shikhar Dhawan, Chris Woakes, Tanay Thyagarajan, Atharva Taide, Nathan Ellis, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh

PBKS vs CSK: Probable Playing 11s

Punjab Kings Probable XI: Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Sam Curran (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar.

Chennai Super Kings Probable Playing 11s: Probable XI: Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Sameer Rizvi, Shardul Thakur, Richard Gleeson, Tushar Deshpande/Mukesh Choudhary.