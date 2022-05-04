RCB vs CSK IPL 2022 Highlights: MS Dhoni's CSK fall short by 13 runs

4 May 2022, 23:10 PM That's the end of our coverage as well. You must be wondering if CSK are already out of IPL 2022? Get all your answers by clicking here. For now, goodbye and good night.

4 May 2022, 22:59 PM CSK captain MS Dhoni's comments post the loss to RCB "We did well to restrict them to 170-odd runs. I felt in the later half it could be better and we had to get off to a good start, everything was upto the mark and what let us down was the batsmanship. When you are chasing you know what is required and at times you have to curve your instinct and see what really the situation is demanding rather than playing your shots. The shot selection could have been better towards the end. We had a good start and had wickets in hand, the surface kept getting better but we lost wickets at regular intervals. We can look back at some of the shots, if we take care of those things.. chasing is about calculations and more about instincts. Ultimately as a batter or bowler you are in the middle and you have to decide, I don't think that was a problem today. We need to keep looking about what went wrong, it is easy to get distracted with how many points you have, it is the mistakes and it is a process that matters rather than where you are positioned in the points table."

4 May 2022, 22:49 PM That's it! RCB win by 13 runs. CSK fall short yet again. This is first loss in IPL 2022 for CSK under Dhoni.

4 May 2022, 22:48 PM Is that the match? Not good news for CSK fans who are reading this as MS Dhoni is walking back for 2 made off 3 balls. CSK still need 39 runs in 11 balls

4 May 2022, 22:37 PM CSK lose Moeen! That's the end of Moeen Ali, Harshal Patel's slower one does the trick. Moeen was too early into the shot and ended up giving a simple catch to Siraj at mid off. Dhoni is key here now for CSK. Pretorious joins him in the middle. CSK 133/6 (17.2) Chennai Super Kings need 41 runs in 16 balls



4 May 2022, 22:20 PM CSK in trouble! That's the end of Ravindra Jadeja. Another disapointing outing for him. Conway has smashed fifty and departed too. MS Dhoni joins Moeen in the middle. CSK 125/5 (16.2) Chennai Super Kings need 49 runs in 22 balls



4 May 2022, 22:09 PM Conway, Moeen partnershi is key for CSK Twi left-handers in the middle and both finding the middle of the bat more often than not. Conway, especially, batting like a dream and is well settled. He should make it count and take CSK to win here. RCB looking desperate to break this stand. CSK 103/3 (13.1) Chennai Super Kings need 71 runs in 41 balls

4 May 2022, 21:53 PM OUT! That's the end of Ambati Rayudu as Maxwell is on fire with the ball in hand. He dismisses Robin Uthappa and Rayudu in quick time. RCB on top at the moment. Moeen joins Conway in the middle. CSK 77/3 (10) Chennai Super Kings need 97 runs in 60 balls

4 May 2022, 21:36 PM OUT! Ruturaj Gaikwad falls for 28 scored off 23 balls. Shahbaz Ahmed with the wicket. CSK lose their 1st wicket. Robin Uthappa joins Conway in the middle, who is playing beautifully. CSK have also gone past 50. CSK 59/1 (7) Chennai Super Kings need 115 runs in 78 balls

4 May 2022, 21:04 PM CSK off to good start in chase! Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway are looking positive from the start in the chase. Very important that CSK chase this down to ensure that they stay afloat in the race for playoffs. CSK 23/0 (3.3) Chennai Super Kings need 151 runs

4 May 2022, 20:36 PM RCB make 173/8 in 20 overs Back to back wickets meant RCB could not touch thr 180-mark. However, they were looking short of 160 at one stage but all thanks to some power hitting by Dinesh Karthik, RCB reached 173/8 in 20 overs.

4 May 2022, 20:33 PM RCB further dented! Rajat Patidar departs for 21 made off 15 balls. He played well, like the last match but could not go on for a long time and has been done in by Pretorious, good catch by Mukesh Choudhary as well, running in quickly to take it by diving forward. RCB 124/4 (15.3)

4 May 2022, 20:06 PM OUT! Two back to back blows for RCB as Maxwell gets run out for just 3 after a big confusion between him and Kohli and then in next over, Moeen Ali removes Kohli for 30 off 33 balls. RCB 79/3 (10)

4 May 2022, 19:50 PM OUT! Faf du Plessis is going back. He scored 38 off 22 balls. Moeen Ali strikes and picks up the first wicket. RCB 66/1 (8)

4 May 2022, 19:35 PM RCB on top They started off shakily with some outside and inside edges going for fours. But Kohli and Faf are quickly settling in nicely. Kohli just hit one six over covers in typical Kohli fashion. Danger signs for Chennai. Dhoni has his thinking cap on. RCB 37/0 (4.1)

4 May 2022, 19:16 PM Virat, Faf open innings for Bangalore Exciting start as Virat flicks opening bowler Mukesh Choudhary for a boundary and then next ball Virat dances down the track, hits right back at Mukesh who throws it at the stumps while Virat was trying to return and the crowd makes more noise as a youngster is not afraid to take on Kohli. RCB 6/0 (1)

4 May 2022, 19:16 PM Teams: Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwaine Pretorius, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana

4 May 2022, 17:50 PM Toss News! MS Dhoni has won the toss vs RCB and CSK will bowl first. One change in CSK XI: Moeen Ali comes in to replace Santner.