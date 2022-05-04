MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings fell short by 13 runs in IPL 2022's 49th clash vs Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday (May 4) at Pune.

Chasing a stiff total of 174, CSK could manage only 160/8 in 20 overs. Devon Conway scored a fine fifty but apart from him, there was no one who could step up and take the game close.

Ruturaj Gaikwad too had an average outing, stroking 28 off 23 balls. But it was not enough. Current and former captains MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja too had a poor day in office with the bat, meaning CSK did not have finishers in the end.

Can CSK still qualify for Playoffs?

CSK now have 6 points from 10 games in IPL 2022. They can, at most, reach to 14 points. With one team on 14 already and the two teams at 12 and 10 respectively, one cannot say that they are officially out as many permutations and combinations can still take them through. But even Dhoni knows that these ifs and buts are hard to fall into place. CSK need to hope remaining teams get stuck at 14 points and then they have a good NRR to make the cut. However, they will need to win all remaining games by big margins to make the cut.

1st innings report

Earlier, Chennai Super Kings spin duo of Moeen Ali and Maheesh Theekshana spun a web around Royal Challengers Bangalore batters to restrict them to 173/8

The CSK spinners made full use of skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's decision to bowl first as a fit-again Ali (2/28) and Theekshana (3/27) shared five wickets between them.

While Ali rattled the top-order getting rid of the opening pair of Virat Kohli (30 off 33) and Faf Du Plessis (38 off 22), Theekshana snapped three wickets in the penultimate over.

Dwaine Pretorius (1/42) was the other wicket taker for CSK.

Mahipal Lamror was the top-scorer as he smashed a 27-ball 42 while Dinesh Karthik (26 not out off 17) hit some lusty blows towards the end to help RCB go past the 170-run mark.

Kohli and du Plessis (38 off 22) batted with authority as the two veterans pummelled the inexperienced pace duo of Mukesh Choudhary (0/30) and Simarjeet Singh (0/21) in the Powerplay.

" It's just that we kept losing wickets at regular intervals. If you take care of those things, chasing is more about calculation and batting first is more about instinct" - #THA7A #RCBvCSK #Yellove #WhistlePodu __ — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) May 4, 2022

The opening pair extracted 57 runs in the first six overs, RCB's highest Powerplay total this season.

With the uncapped talent going for runs aplenty, skipper MS Dhoni introduced spin, which slowed down the proceedings for RCB.

With the pitch offering turn and bounce, England off-spinner Ali, who returned to the side after an ankle injury, broke the dangerous partnership as du Plessis found Ravindra Jadeja at deep midwicket in the eighth over.

A horrible mix up between Kohli and new-man Glenn Maxwell (3) spelt the end of the big-hitting Australian's short stay in the middle. It was the fourth time that Kohli was involved in a run-out this season.

The CSK bowlers did a tremendous job after an expensive start.

RCB was trying to recover from the twin blows, when Ali bowled a brilliant delivery.

He pitched the ball up outside off, inviting Kohli for the drive. However, the ball turned past the inside edge and clattered the stumps, the former Indian skipper's struggles against Ali's spin continued.

Lamror and Rajat Patidar (21) then shared a quick 44-run stand but Dhoni re-introduced pace in the form of Pretorius and the South African struck in his very first delivery, getting rid of Patidar.

Lamror was dropped on 33 by Jadeja, but the batter couldn't capitalise on the reprieve as he became Theekshana's first victim in the 19th over.

With PTI inputs