CSK:26-2(3), RCB Vs CSK Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2024: CSK In Trouble

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Chennai Super Kings (RCB vs CSK) LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: RCB take on CSK at Chinnaswamy.

Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: May 18, 2024, 10:28 PM IST
LIVE Blog

IPL 2024 season has entered an interesting stage where everyone is one the edge of their seat to see which team will qualify for the playoffs after RR, KKR and SRH confirmed their spot. It is the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings who are still in contention with LSG also mathematically in the race. CSK have 14 points - if the match gets washed out, CSK will go through as RCB have 12 points at the moment. RCB need a win and that too with a good margin to kick CSK out of the race with NRR playing a huge factor.

Virat Kohli is in terrific form and so is Ruturaj Gaikwad. Surely, we can expect a high scoring thriller with teams packing some serious explosive hitters.

Follow LIVE Score From CSK Vs RCB IPL 2024 Match Here.

18 May 2024
22:27 IST

LIVE IPL 2024 RCB vs CSK: Another one

Daryl Mitchell caught by Virat Kohli bowled by Yash Dayal. RCB off to a flying start in this contest. CSK desperately need a partnership.

CSK: 26/2 (3 Overs)

22:19 IST

LIVE IPL 2024 RCB vs CSK: Gone!

Ruturaj Gaikwad departs on the first ball and Glenn Maxwell takes the wicket. CSK off to a horror start at the moment.

CSK: 12/1 (1 Over)

21:59 IST

LIVE IPL 2024 RCB vs CSK:CSK Need 219

CSK need 219 runs to win and it is a good total in this game. RCB need to win by 18 runs or more and CSK need to win this game to qualify.

CSK: 218/5 (20 Overs)

21:44 IST

LIVE IPL 2024 RCB vs CSK: Another one

Daryl Mitchell completes another brilliant catch at the boundary rope and this time it is of Rajat Patidar. Dinesh Karthik joins Green in the middle now.

RCB: 187/3 (18 Overs)

21:29 IST

LIVE IPL 2024 RCB vs CSK: Dropped

Cameron Green dropped on 18 from CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad. He smashed that shot with some serious power and now let's see if CSK pay the price for that wicket.

RCB: 155/2 (16 Overs)

21:17 IST

LIVE IPL 2024 RCB vs CSK: Big wicket

Faf du Plessis run out by Santner. One of the most unluckiest way of getting out in cricket and it has happened with the RCB skipper tonight. Patidar smashed it down the ground and it touched Santner's fingers on it's way to the stumps.

RCB: 132/2 (14 Overs)

21:01 IST

LIVE IPL 2024 RCB vs CSK: RCB Keep Going

Looks like the wicket of Kohli has not impacted RCB a lot as Faf du Plessis pushes the run-rate with new batter Rajat Patidar also getting a six off Theekshana.

RCB: 108/1 (12 Overs)

20:55 IST

LIVE IPL 2024 RCB vs CSK: Gone!

Virat Kohli 47 (29) caught by Daryl Mitchell bowled by Mitchell Santner. RCB lose their star batter asCSK get the first breakthrough.

RCB: 80/1 (10 Overs)

20:40 IST

LIVE IPL 2024 RCB vs CSK: Chennai bounce back

Chennai Super Kings bounce back after rain and it is spin which gets them roaring back in this contest. Kohli and Du Plessis still looking to attack.

RCB: 52/0 (7 Overs)

20:33 IST

LIVE IPL 2024 RCB vs CSK: Play resumes

Play resumes after rain stoppage. Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis struggle with spin up front from CSK bowlers.

RCB: 37/0 (5 Overs)

20:18 IST

LIVE IPL 2024 RCB vs CSK: Good news

Good news for cricket and RCB fans is that we will resume play at 8:25 PM (IST). Kohli and Du Plessis will be coming out soon. The covers are off and the staff is doing their work.

19:47 IST

LIVE IPL 2024: Rain Stops Play

Rain stops play in Bengaluru and what a shame it is. Kohli and Du Plessis were looking in tremendous rhythm and CSK planned on bringing spin for the fourth over but we have to wait now.

19:44 IST

LIVE IPL 2024 RCB vs CSK: RCB Mean Business

RCB mean business tonight as both Kohli and Du Plessis show aggressive intent after the first over. CSK need to calm things down quickly.

RCB: 31/0 (3 Overs)

19:36 IST

LIVE IPL 2024 RCB vs CSK: Tight Start From Chennai

Chennai Super Kings start the game with a tight over from Tushar Deshpande. Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis open the batting for RCB.

RCB: 7/0 (1.2 Overs)

19:30 IST

LIVE IPL 2024 RCB vs CSK: Playing 11s

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Karn Sharma, Yash Dayal, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Siraj.

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Daryl Mitchell, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekshana.

19:02 IST

LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs RCB: Toss Report

Ruturaj Gaikwad wins the toss and elects to bowl first against RCB in Bengaluru.

18:13 IST

LIVE IPL 2024 RCB vs CSK: Match Timing

The match between RCB and CSK will begin at 7:30 PM (IST) at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. It is a big clash for the league stages as only one spot is left for the playoffs.

17:34 IST

LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs RCB: Do or Die Clash

Both teams need a win to qualify for the playoffs. CSK and RCB are rivals for a long time but tonight's clash can decide who will go through to the playoffs.

16:48 IST

LIVE IPL 2024 RCB vs CSK Updates: Chinnaswamy Report

The venue is known as a batters paradise and we can expect a high scoring thriller tonight between RCB and CSK. Bengaluru need to win big tonight if they want to qualify for the playoffs.

15:59 IST

IPL 2024 CSK vs RCB: Will Dhoni Bat Today?

MS Dhoni could be playing his last IPL game tonight against RCB. Take a look at some of his best knocks in IPL history in the link attached below.

MS Dhoni: Best Knocks Of CSK Legend In IPL History - IN PICS

15:15 IST

LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs RCB: Kohli key for RCB

Virat Kohli is the leading run scorer for RCB this season and the orange cap holder as well. RCB need him to score big tonight as they face the mighty Chennai Super Kings in Bengaluru.

13:30 IST

RCB vs CSK IPL 2024 Live: Santner's Potential Impact for CSK

With Moeen Ali out, Mitchell Santner's inclusion in the CSK lineup could provide crucial balance and strategic depth, especially on a potentially spin-friendly pitch.

12:40 IST

RCB vs CSK IPL 2024 Live: Captain Faf du Plessis Under Scrutiny

Faf du Plessis has struggled for consistency this season. RCB will rely on their captain to step up in this crucial game alongside the in-form Virat Kohli.

 

11:30 IST

RCB vs CSK IPL 2024 Live: Spin-Hitting Showdown

The match will spotlight two of the season's best spin-hitters: Shivam Dube from CSK and Rajat Patidar from RCB. Their performance could be decisive in the game's outcome.

 

10:19 IST

RCB vs CSK IPL 2024 Live: Batting Prowess at Chinnaswamy

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium has favored batsmen this season, with an average first-innings score of 193. Expect a high-scoring encounter if the weather permits play.

09:32 IST

RCB vs CSK IPL 2024 Live: Weather Woes in Bengaluru

The weather forecast predicts a 78% chance of rain and potential thunderstorms, which could significantly impact the game's outcome and playoff scenarios.

08:30 IST

RCB vs CSK IPL 2024 Live: RCB's Winning Streak

RCB enters the game with momentum, boasting five consecutive victories. Their recent form makes them a formidable opponent despite their lower standing on the table.

07:30 IST

RCB vs CSK IPL 2024 Live: Dhoni vs. Kohli: A Potential Farewell

Speculation is rife that this could be MS Dhoni's last IPL game if CSK falls short. Fans eagerly anticipate one final showdown between Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

06:30 IST

RCB vs CSK IPL 2024 Live: High Stakes: Virtual Quarter-Final

This match is essentially a do-or-die game, with both teams eyeing a crucial spot in the playoffs. RCB needs a significant win, while CSK can advance with a simple victory or a rainout.

00:15 IST

LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs RCB Updates

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the IPL 2024 match between RCB and CSK. We will take you through all the key updates of this fixture.

