SL vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2022 Highlights: Sri Lanka beat Ireland by 9 wickets

Injury concerns to key players will be a big headache for Sri Lanka as they head into the Super 12 clash against Ireland on Sunday at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. Ace seamer Dushmantha Chameera and top-order batter Danushka Gunathilaka have been ruled out of the tournament, but that's not only it. In-form opener Pathum Nissanka is also nursing an injury and is doubtful for this fixture with all-rounder Chamika Karunaratne stating that ‘he can rest, or maybe he will play’, hinting that the coaching staff would take a call on the morning of the game.

Ashen Bandara is on standby to come into the side to bolster the batting, but there are more issues in the camp with pacer Pramod Madushan also sporting an injury. Ireland, meanwhile, are on a high after smashing West Indies to sneak into the Super 12. The return to form for Paul Stirling is a big relief for Ireland as is the performance in the West Indies game by the spinners, Simi Singh and Gareth Delany. A lot will still ride on how the bowlers can restrict Sri Lanka’s key batters, Kusal Mendis and Bhanuka Rajapaksa.

