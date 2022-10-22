Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022 Match No. 15 Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch SL vs IRE match online and on TV?

Kusal Mendis' classy half-century helped Sri Lanka in registering a 16-run win in their ICC Men's T20 World Cup clash against the Netherlands in Geelong on Thursday after a disappointing start to their World Cup campaign. The Dasun Shanaka side confirmed their spot in the Super 12 phase as a result of this victory.

On the other hand, Ireland moved through to the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup and sent two-time champions West Indies crashing out with a dominant nine-wicket triumph over the Caribbean side in Hobart on Friday.

Ahead of Sunday’s ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match between Sri Lanka and Ireland: here is all you need to know:

What date ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match between Sri Lanka (SL) and Ireland (IRE) will be played?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match between Sri Lanka and Ireland will take place on October 23, Sunday.

Where will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match Sri Lanka (SL) vs Ireland (IRE) Women be played?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match between Sri Lanka and Ireland will be played at the GMHBA Stadium in Geelong.

What time will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match Sri Lanka (SL) vs Ireland (IRE) begin?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match between Sri Lanka and Netherlands will begin at 9:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sri Lanka (SL) vs Ireland (IRE) Asia Cup match?

Sri Lanka vs Ireland match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Sri Lanka (SL) vs Ireland (IRE) Asia Cup match?

Sri Lanka vs Ireland match will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Sri Lanka (SL) vs Ireland (IRE) Full squads:

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Pramod Madushan, Ashen Bandara, Kasun Rajitha, Jeffrey Vandersay

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Graham Hume, Fionn Hand, Conor Olphert, Stephen Doheny