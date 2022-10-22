SL vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s SL vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 match No 15 in Blundstone, 930 AM IST, October 23

Kusal Mendis' classy half-century helped Sri Lanka in registering a 16-run win in their ICC Men's T20 World Cup clash against the Netherlands in Geelong on Thursday after a disappointing start to their World Cup campaign. The Dasun Shanaka side confirmed their spot in the Super 12 phase as a result of this victory.

On the other hand, Ireland moved through to the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup and sent two-time champions West Indies crashing out with a dominant nine-wicket triumph over the Caribbean side in Hobart on Friday.

Suggested Playing XI for SL vs IRE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket prediction

Keeper – Kusal Mendis (vc)

Batsmen – Paul Stirling, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka

All-rounders – Wanindu HHasaranga (C), Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher

Bowlers – Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Maheesh Theekshana, Binuru Fernando

SL vs IRE Predicted Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando and Maheesh Theekshana.

Ireland probable playing 11: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Simi Singh, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy and Joshua Little.