World Cup, India U19 vs New Zealand U19: Live Updates

Having won their opening two group stage matches, the Indian Under-19 cricket team will look to continue their winning momentum when they lock horns with New Zealand U19 in their third and final Group A clash of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Under-19 World Cup at Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on Friday.

The Men in Blue are boosting with confidence after clinching back-to-back wins over Sri Lanka U19 and Japan U19.

Defending champions kicked off their campaign in the showpiece event with a 90-run win over Sri Lanka before they thrashed Japan by 10 wickets in the second match.

Meanwhile, New Zealand U19's first match of the ICC World Cup against Japan U19 ended in no result after rain played the spoilsport and abandoned the clash just when the side was approaching a big total.

On Tuesday, New Zealand U-19 won their second group match against Sri Lanka U19 by three wickets at Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein.

Here are the live updates: