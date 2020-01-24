हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

World Cup, India U19 vs New Zealand U19: Live Updates

New Zealand U19 won the toss and opted to bowl first against India U19 in third and final Group A clash of the ICC Under-19 World Cup at Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on Friday. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, January 24, 2020 - 13:50
Comments |
Image Credits: Twitter/@cricketworldcup

Having won their opening two group stage matches, the Indian Under-19 cricket team will look to continue their winning momentum when they lock horns with New Zealand U19 in their third and final Group A clash of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Under-19 World Cup at Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on Friday. 

The Men in Blue are boosting with confidence after clinching back-to-back wins over Sri Lanka U19 and Japan U19. 

Defending champions kicked off their campaign in the showpiece event with a 90-run win over Sri Lanka before they thrashed Japan by 10 wickets in the second match. 

Meanwhile, New Zealand U19's first match of the ICC World Cup against Japan U19 ended in no result after rain played the spoilsport and abandoned the clash just when the side was approaching a big total. 

On Tuesday, New Zealand U-19 won their second group match against Sri Lanka U19 by three wickets at Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein. 

Here are the live updates: 

24 January 2020, 13:50 PM

Two maidens in a row by the New Zealand bowlers. Divyaansh Saxena (6) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (6) are currently batting at the crease and looking to stitch a partnership. India U19 12/0 (4 overs)

24 January 2020, 13:45 PM

12 runs off the first two overs for India U19.  Jaiswal (6) got off the mark by smashing the third delivery of the first over straight to cover for four runs, while Saxena (6) flicked the third delivery of the second over beautifully past square leg to open his account with a boundary. India U19 12-0 (2 overs)

24 January 2020, 13:37 PM

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Divyansh Saxena to begin the innings for India U19. David Hancock will open the attack for New Zealand U19. 

24 January 2020, 13:30 PM

The two sides have walked down the crease for their national anthems. 

24 January 2020, 13:17 PM

Lineups: 

India U19 (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyansh Saxena, Tilak Varma, Priyam Garg(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Siddhesh Veer, Atharva Ankolekar, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh

New Zealand U19 (Playing XI): Rhys Mariu, Ollie White, Fergus Lellman, Nicholas Lidstone, Jesse Tashkoff(c), Beckham Wheeler-Greenall, Ben Pomare(w), Hayden Dickson, Adithya Ashok, David Hancock, William ORourke

24 January 2020, 13:12 PM

Skipper Kane Williamson comes to bat for New Zealand!

24 January 2020, 13:07 PM

New Zealand U19 win the toss, opt to bowl against India U19!

24 January 2020, 13:02 PM

WICKET!!! Shivam Dube has finally gave breakthrough to India by removing Martin Guptill for 30. The New Zealand opener smashed the fifth delivery of the eighth over towards mid-wicket as Rohit Sharma grabbed relay catch at the edge of the boundary to remove Guptill. New Zealand 81/1 (8 overs)

24 January 2020, 12:58 PM

The toss for the match will take place shortly. 

Must Watch

PT6M15S

Mumbai: ''Agarbatti causes pollution, Noise Pollution due to Shankhnaad - Not allowed to perform pooja''