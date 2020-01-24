World Cup, India U19 vs New Zealand U19: Live Updates

24 January 2020, 13:50 PM
Two maidens in a row by the New Zealand bowlers. Divyaansh Saxena (6) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (6) are currently batting at the crease and looking to stitch a partnership. India U19 12/0 (4 overs)
24 January 2020, 13:45 PM
12 runs off the first two overs for India U19. Jaiswal (6) got off the mark by smashing the third delivery of the first over straight to cover for four runs, while Saxena (6) flicked the third delivery of the second over beautifully past square leg to open his account with a boundary. India U19 12-0 (2 overs)
24 January 2020, 13:37 PM
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Divyansh Saxena to begin the innings for India U19. David Hancock will open the attack for New Zealand U19.
24 January 2020, 13:30 PM
The two sides have walked down the crease for their national anthems.
24 January 2020, 13:17 PM
Lineups:
India U19 (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyansh Saxena, Tilak Varma, Priyam Garg(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Siddhesh Veer, Atharva Ankolekar, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh
New Zealand U19 (Playing XI): Rhys Mariu, Ollie White, Fergus Lellman, Nicholas Lidstone, Jesse Tashkoff(c), Beckham Wheeler-Greenall, Ben Pomare(w), Hayden Dickson, Adithya Ashok, David Hancock, William ORourke
24 January 2020, 13:12 PM
24 January 2020, 13:07 PM
New Zealand U19 win the toss, opt to bowl against India U19!
24 January 2020, 13:02 PM
24 January 2020, 12:58 PM
The toss for the match will take place shortly.