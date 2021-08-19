हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Pakistan Cricket

Locals turn cricket stadium in Pakistan into farmland to grow chilies, pumpkins

The visuals of the cricket stadium in Khanewal, situated at the the Punjab Province of Pakistan, have gone viral.  

Locals turn cricket stadium in Pakistan into farmland to grow chilies, pumpkins

In a shocking development, a cricket stadium in Pakistan has been turned into a farmland and the locals now use the sporting arena to cultivate chilies, pumpkins, etc. The visuals of the cricket stadium in Khanewal, situated at the the Punjab Province of Pakistan, have gone viral.  

As per reports, the stadium had almost all the proper facilities such as the practice area, pavilion, and a ground, however, it is now under the control of the local farmers. 

A video claiming the same was shared by a Pakistani sports journalist Shoaib Jatt.   

Since the resumption of international cricket in Pakistan, matches have only been played mostly in Lahore and Karachi. Earlier Multan and Faisalabad were also two top venues in Pakistan for international fixtures, but with very less cricket happening, conditions of stadiums have changed. 

Dark clouds loom over New Zealand's tour of Pakistan

As per a report in PTI, New Zealand will go ahead with its tour of Pakistan subject to a clearance from security consultant Reg Dickason after some Kiwi players expressed concerns about touring the country following Taliban's takeover of neighbouring Afghanistan.

New Zealand are due to reach Islamabad on September 11 to play three ODIs and five T20 Internationals in Rawalpindi and Lahore until October 3.

However, New Zealand Cricket officials have now commissioned international security consultant and expert, Reg Dickason to visit Pakistan later this week to carry out a thorough security and COVID-19 assessment before advising them whether they should send their team to Pakistan.  

- with PTI inputs 

