Needless to say, Virat Kohli is one of the most popular figures in cricket, not just in India but across the world. His fan base extends far beyond national borders, and recently, a cricket enthusiast from Gwadar, Balochistan, expressed his admiration in a unique and artistic way. RA Gaddani, a talented artist, created a stunning sand art portrait of Virat Kohli, showcasing his love for the cricketing legend. This incredible sand art garnered attention on social media and quickly went viral.

A beautiful sand work done by Virat Kohli fans from Balochistan. pic.twitter.com/CfZ0wCowYo — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 3, 2023

A Closer Look at the Sand Art

The sand art created by RA Gaddani was nothing short of a masterpiece. The portrait captured the essence of Virat Kohli's persona, and the craftsmanship behind it was truly commendable. The artwork received over 17.2k likes and numerous reactions from people who admired Gaddani's immense talent. Many fans also expressed their belief that Kohli's return to form would bring more victories to Team India.

Pakistan Girl's Viral Video

Should learn from Pakistani cricket fans_ always graceful in defeat or win. Game ko game hi rakho. #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/DfJYVZdZsl — Sangita (@Sanginamby) September 3, 2023

While the excitement was building for the highly anticipated India vs. Pakistan match in the Asia Cup 2023, disappointment struck as continuous rain led to the game's cancellation at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy, Sri Lanka. Even before the match was called off, Indian cricket fans were disheartened by Virat Kohli's early dismissal, where he scored just four runs in seven balls.

In a viral video that emerged, a Pakistani girl voiced her disappointment as Kohli couldn't achieve a century in the match. She revealed that she had travelled to Kandy solely to watch Virat Kohli play and had chosen him over Pakistani player Babar Azam, one of the world's finest batsmen. The girl's heartfelt words reflected her deep admiration for Kohli.

The girl expressed her love for Virat Kohli and her desire to see him score a century. Despite her affection for the Indian cricketer, she clarified that she also supported Pakistan and highlighted the importance of spreading love and harmony across borders.

The Global Fandom for Kohli

The viral video of the Pakistani girl's admiration for Virat Kohli sparked a wave of reactions on social media. It highlighted the global appeal of the cricketing legend, as many users chimed in to express their support for Kohli. One user pointed out that in Pakistan, there are more Kohli fans than Babar Azam, showcasing the Indian captain's immense popularity even in rival nations.