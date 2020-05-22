Love our chats: Virat Kohli posts unseen picture with 'good man' Kane Williamson

While international cricket across the world continue to remain at standstill due to coronavirus pandemic, Indian skipper Virat Kohli has recently shared an unseen picture of him with his New Zealand counterpart Kane Williamson on social media.

The players have become quite active on social media since COVID-19 lockdown. From sharing their day-to-day activities to posting their throwback pictures to spreading awareness about the pandemic, the cricketers are making sure to keep their fans entertained amid the crises.

Recently, Kohli took to his official Instagram account and shared a picture of him with Williamson, with whom he shares a great camaraderie.

Along with the picture, the 31-year-old Indian skipper dubbed Williamson as a 'good man'.

"Love our chats . Good man," Kohli captioned the post.

The photo seems to be from the Test series between India and New Zealand in February-March prior to suspension of cricket due to COVID-19. The two-month long tour ended with India clinching T20I series 5-0 and losing ODI series 0-3 and Test series 0-2.

During the series, Kohli and Williamson were seen engaging in a candid chat at the boundary when both of the captains were not part of the fifth and final T20I.

Earlier this week, Kohli shared a video in which he can be seen performing an impressive weightlifting exercise that left his Instagram fans in astonishment. "Earn it. Don't demand it," Virat Kohli captioned the video.

On a related note, Kohli was all set to lead Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in 2020 Indian Premier League. However, the IPL 2020, which was originally scheduled to take place from March 29 to May 24, was postponed indefinitely by the BCCI in April due to coronavirus pandemic.