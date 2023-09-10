'Love You...My Man', Shah Rukh Khan To Rinku Singh After KKR Batsman Watches 'Jawan'

Actor Shah Rukh Khan's new release 'Jawan' is breaking all the Box-Office records currently. It became the highest gainer at the cinema halls in the first three days since the release, recording business of Rs 180.45 crore. The Sunday collection is surely going to take the numbers to a new high. Atlee's 'Jawan' is Shah Rukh's second film this year and second also after his six-year sabbatical. His first release Pathaan had also achieved crazy numbers at the Box Office earlier this year.

SRK is receiving praise from everywhere. From South Indian actors and directors to his fans, everyone seems to have liked the action-thriller. Among his fans is Kolkata Knight Riders' batter Rinku Singh. It was Rinku who had smashed five sixes in the last over of IPL 2023 clash vs Gujarat Titans off Yash Dayal to win a match for KKR from jaws of defeat. Shah Rukh knew no limit to his happiness after seeing that knock and after a few games, made time to meet him. Rinky had then got a photo clicked with 'King Khan'.

Rinku went to watch the film 'Jawan' on the it released in theatres and absolutely loved it too. He had posted a pic with 'Jawan' poster at the hall and tweeted: "DND. Watching my favourite Shah Rukh Khan. Love your sir."

Three days later, India cricketer has received a response from the actor. Shah Rukh reposted Rinku's post on X and wrote: "Hope you liked it my man…. Love u!!"

Check out the interaction between Shah Rukh and Rinku here:

Hope you liked it my man_. Love u!! https://t.co/jPTNAWHg9m September 10, 2023

Rinku made his India debut this year in an T20I vs Ireland. He impressed in both the matches, scoring a total of 38 runs. These runs came at a strike rate of over 180. He got the national call-up for the Ireland series after an impressive show in Indian Premier League (IPL 2023). In IPL 2023, Rinku slammed 474 runs at an average of 59.25 and strike rate of 149.52. It includes four fifties with best score of 67 not-out. Overall in IPL, Rinku has played in 31 matches, Rinku has scored 725 runs at an average of 36.25 and strike rate of 142.16.

Rinku will hope to have a long future with the national team and is working hard on his game. He is a finisher that India have been longing for a very long time in the shortest format of the game.