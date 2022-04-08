Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant’s Thursday (April 7) night didn’t go exactly as he had planned against the Lucknow Super Giants. DC slumped to their second loss of the season in three games as KL Rahul’s LSG won a nail-biter at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai by six wickets with two balls to spare.

Pant’s night got even worse when BCCI announced that Delhi Capitals were being fined for maintaining a slow over-rate. The DC skipper was fined Rs 12 lakh since this was the team’s first offence.

“The Delhi Capitals have been fined after they maintained a slow over rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match against Lucknow Super Giants at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai on April 7,” an IPL statement read.

“As it was the team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant was fined Rs 12 lakhs,” the statement added.

Since IPL 2021, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have got more stringent with team maintaining a slow over-rate. For the first offense of slow over-rate, the captain of an IPL team will be fined Rs 12 Lakhs. If the team repeats the offense for the second time, the captain will be fined a sum of Rs 24 Lakhs. And, if the offense is repeated for the third time, not only will the captain be fined a sum of Rs 30 Lakhs, he will also be banned for one IPL match.

After facing defeat against Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets, Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant said they were 10-15 runs short and can’t complain about the loss. A brilliant 80-run knock by Quinton de Kock and quick 10 runs by Ayush Badoni, guided Lucknow Super Giants to victory by 6 wickets in a last-over thriller against Delhi Capitals.

“When the dew is like that you can’t be complaining, as a batting unit we were 10-15 short. At the end Avesh and Holder pulled it back, credit to them. We were talking about giving 100 per cent till the last ball of the 40th over, no matter what happens (on his chat to the team before the start of the second innings). The powerplay was fine, we didn’t get any wicket, our spin attack did well in the middle overs but in the end we were 10-15 short,” said Rishabh Pant in a post-match presentation.

