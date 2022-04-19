हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022

LSG vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s LSG vs RCB IPL Match No. 31 at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM IST April 19

Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Dream11 Team Prediction Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL Match No. 31


KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants will take on Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2022 match. (Source: Twitter)

KL Rahul’s elegance and Quinton de Kock’s flamboyance will be pitted against the finishing skills of Dinesh Karthik and Glenn Maxwell when Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore clash in the IPL 2022 in Mumbai on Tuesday (April 19). LSG and RCB head into the match after wins over Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, respectively and both teams, who have eight points from six outings, would be keen to continue their winning streak.

Up against the second-placed Super Giants, RCB will need to address their top-order woes. While skipper Faf du Plessis has failed to fire since the opening game, opener Anuj Rawat has looked scratchy. Virat Kohli continues to have a frustrating season. Despite looking in good form, the former RCB captain has failed to get the big runs.

However, the arrival of Maxwell has strengthened the side. The Australian all-rounder blasted 55 of 34 balls to get the momentum going in the chase against DC.

On the other hand, Rahul (235 runs) has led the new entrants admirably. The skipper himself is in sublime form. He registered his maiden century of the season against Mumbai and sits only behind Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler (375 runs) and Shreyas Iyer’s 236 runs in the leading run-scorer chart. LSG also have enough fire power in de Kock, who has displayed imperious form in recent games, young Ayush Badoni, the big-hitting Deepak Hooda and Krunal Pandya to name a few.

Match Details

Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Match No. 31

Venue: DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Date & Time: April 19th at 7:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network, Star Gold and Disney+Hotstar

LSG vs RCB Dream 11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik, Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul

Batters: Virat Kohli, Manish Pandey, Marcus Stoinis

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Avesh Khan, Mohammad Siraj

Captain: KL Rahul

Vice-Captain: Glenn Maxwell

LSG vs RCB Probable Playing XI

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Avesh Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Anuj Rawat, Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Suyash Prabhudessai, Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel, Mohammad Siraj

