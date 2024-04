Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, When And Where To Watch LSG vs CSK Match No.34 In India Online And On TV Channel?

The upcoming IPL 2024 match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has cricket enthusiasts eagerly awaiting a showdown between KL Rahul's LSG and Ruturaj Gaikwad's CSK. Key players like Quinton de Kock and Shivam Dube are expected to deliver explosive performances, while bowlers like Mustafizur Rahman and Yash Thakur aim to test batting lineups. With LSG seeking to leverage home advantage at Ekana Cricket Stadium and favorable weather conditions promising uninterrupted play, the stage is set for an intense battle on a bowling-friendly pitch. Fans are gearing up for a thrilling encounter that could have significant implications for both teams' playoff aspirations in IPL 2024.

All you need to know about Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Live Streaming Details in IPL 2024:

What date IPL 2024 match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings will be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings will take place on Saturday, April 19.

Where will the IPL 2024 match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

What time will the IPL 2024 match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings begin?

The IPL 2024 match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Friday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 match?

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 match?

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings match will be streamed live on Jio Cinema app.