Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, When And Where To Watch LSG vs DC Match No. 3 In India Online And On TV Channel?

On Saturday (April 1), the IPL 2023 will have the first doubleheader as Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings will lock horns in the afternoon whereas Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals will face each other in the night. Both DC and LSG have a well-balanced squad with lots of potentials. However, Lucknow will miss the services of opener Quinton de Kock in the initial stage of the tournament as he's busy with international duty.

Here’s all you need to know about catching the LSG vs DC match of IPL 2023 live:

When will IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals will take place on April 1, Saturday.

Where will the IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals will be played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

What time will the IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals start?

The IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Friday. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 match?

Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to live stream the Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 match?

Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

IPL 2023: LSG vs DC Predicted 11

DC probable playing XI: David Warner [c], Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan [wk], Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar & Khaleel Ahmed

LSG probable playing XI: KL Rahul, Manan Vohra, Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Jaydev Unadkat, Mark Wood