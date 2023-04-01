LSG vs DC IPL 2023 Weather Report: Will Rain Play Spoilsport At Ekana Cricket Stadium?

David Warner-led Delhi Capitals will lock horns with the KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants in what will the first game of the season for both teams at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. After parting ways with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the previous season, David Warner will now lead the Delhi franchise in absence of permanent skipper Rishabh Pant. KL Rahul's LSG will eye a winning start at their home ground after a disappointing season last year.

The pitch at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium is likely to support the bowlers. Recently, the India vs New Zealand T20I played at the venue was a low scoring thriller as the Kiwis were bowled out for just 99 runs in the first innings.

IPL 2023 LSG vs DC Weather Report

The conditions in Lucknow are expected to be ideal for a game of cricket as there is almost no chance of rain at the venue. Fans can expect a full game without any interruptions.

IPL 2023 LSG vs DC Full Squads

Lucknow Super Giants Full Squad For IPL 2023: KL Rahul (c), Ravi Bishnoi, Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Manan Vohra, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Yudhvir Charak, Swapnil Singh, Prerak Mankad, Amit Mishra, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Yash Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Nicholas Pooran

Delhi Capitals Full Squad For IPL 2023: David Warner (c), Manish Pandey, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Abishek Porel, Prithvi Shaw, Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell, Yash Dhull, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Aman Khan, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman, Lungi Ngidi, Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Phil Salt, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Pravin Dubey, Vicky Ostwal