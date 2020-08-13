हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Mahendra Singh Dhoni gets ready for IPL 2020, undergoes coronavirus COVID-19 test in Ranchi

Days ahead of the start of Indian Premier League 2020 in UAE, former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has undergone coronavirus COVID-19 test in Ranchi and it is expected that he would leave for Chennai on August 14 to join the conditioning camp of IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni gets ready for IPL 2020, undergoes coronavirus COVID-19 test in Ranchi

Days ahead of the start of Indian Premier League 2020 in UAE, former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has undergone coronavirus COVID-19 test in Ranchi and it is expected that he would leave for Chennai on August 14 to join the conditioning camp of IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings.

Talking to Zee News, lab assistant at Ranchi's Micro Praxis Lab has confirmed that the CSK captain has given his sample for COVID-19 testing and his test result is expected to come on Thursday (August 13).

All eyes will be on Dhoni's performance in IPL 2020 - which is scheduled to begin on September 19 in UAE - as a good performance in the franchise-based T20 tournament will pave the way for Dhoni's return to Indian team.

It is learnt that CSK players will attend a five-day camp in Chennai before leaving for UAE. Notably, the IPL 2020 will be played in UAE due to coronavirus pandemic.

Tags:
Mahendra Singh DhoniIPL 2020Indian Premier League 2020
Next
Story

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar turns 45, ICC calls him 'one of the fastest bowlers ever'

  • 23,96,637Confirmed
  • 47,033Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,04,05,098Confirmed
  • 7,44,211Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT35M8S

PM Narendra Modi launches Transparent Taxation platform for honest taxpayers