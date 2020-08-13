Mahendra Singh Dhoni gets ready for IPL 2020, undergoes coronavirus COVID-19 test in Ranchi

Days ahead of the start of Indian Premier League 2020 in UAE, former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has undergone coronavirus COVID-19 test in Ranchi and it is expected that he would leave for Chennai on August 14 to join the conditioning camp of IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings.

Talking to Zee News, lab assistant at Ranchi's Micro Praxis Lab has confirmed that the CSK captain has given his sample for COVID-19 testing and his test result is expected to come on Thursday (August 13).

All eyes will be on Dhoni's performance in IPL 2020 - which is scheduled to begin on September 19 in UAE - as a good performance in the franchise-based T20 tournament will pave the way for Dhoni's return to Indian team.

It is learnt that CSK players will attend a five-day camp in Chennai before leaving for UAE. Notably, the IPL 2020 will be played in UAE due to coronavirus pandemic.