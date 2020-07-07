Mahendra Singh Dhoni turns 39, BCCI wishes former Team India skipper

Today (July 7) is the 39th birthday of former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) wished Dhoni on his birthday by tweeting a 70-second video which is a compilation of some of his monstrous sixes.

"Let’s celebrate Dhoni's birthday by revisiting some of his monstrous sixes!," tweeted BCCI.

One man, countless moments of joy! Let’s celebrate @msdhoni's birthday by revisiting some of his monstrous sixes! #HappyBirthdayDhoni — BCCI (@BCCI) July 6, 2020

The BCCI also took to Instagram to celebrate Dhoni's 39th birthday and remembered the glorious achievements of the wicketkeeper-batsman. In its Instagram post, BCCI said that Dhoni is only captain in the world to win all 3 ICC trophies and he has played most International games as a captain. Dhoni also holds the record for scored highest individual ODI score (183) as a wicketkeeper-batsman and is the only batsman to clinch World Cup with a six.

BCCI called Dhoni as one of the greatest captains of all time and an inspiration to many.

Dhoni made his international debut for India during a One-Day International (ODI) match against Bangladesh in December 2004. He made his Test debut in 2005 against Sri Lanka in Chennai.

Dhoni received his maiden cap in the shortest format of the game against New Zealand in Manchester in July 9.



In 2007, he was appointed as the captain of the national team across all the three formats of the game and he went on to become one of most successful captains of India. He stepped down from the post in 2017 in order to focus on his performance as a player.

Under his captaincy, Dhoni had led India in a total of 199 matches in the 50-over format, guiding the side to 110 wins and 74 defeats.